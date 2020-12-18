Boones Mill company a titan in the world of model trains

Kelly “was into trains. He was very much into this hobby. He was a big help to the transportation museum back then and throughout his life,” Humphrey said.

When Humphrey graduated from Virginia Tech, “I had to either go into it full time or go get a real job.” He bought out Sanderson, and Kelly joined him as a partner in the venture until 2001. The company eventually moved into a building that once held Salem’s Rowe Furniture plant.

“Throughout all this time we continually expanded our product line from one little flat car to where we have the most extensive product line of anybody in the hobby,” Humphrey said. “We started with one and then just keep adding and adding and adding.”

Humphrey says Titan is "the largest of anybody in the hobby” that solely specializes in these types of model trains.

The folks who purchase these trains — a locomotive can set you back $18,000 — range from average-income hobbyists to people Humphrey described as well-heeled. “It does look exotic and expensive, but so are Harley-Davidsons. The common theme is just all kinds of people who just happen to like trains.”