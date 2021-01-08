Botetourt County official pays civil penalty to resolve banking misconduct allegations

A former senior Bank of Fincastle executive who heads an economic development organization in Botetourt County paid $15,000 last year to resolve misconduct allegations dating back to his time at the bank.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., John Kilby engaged in “recklessly unsafe or unsound practices and breaches of fiduciary duty” in late summer of 2015, shortly before he left the bank. A civil penalty was assessed against him in May 2020.

Kilby, 69, said he disagreed with the allegations but consented to the penalty that ended the case because he wanted “out” of the matter as efficiently as possible.

Kilby is chairman of the Botetourt County Economic Development Authority — and is under a fiduciary duty to the county — though he said he did not notify Botetourt County officials of the FDIC review. They were not aware of the matter until contacted by a reporter and have not said what action, if any, they intend to take. The Roanoke Times recently learned of the FDIC matter from an anonymous tip.

“I haven’t told anybody,” Kilby said. “It’s between me and my family.”