Botetourt EDA approves land sale at industrial park for small-scale manufacturing

Botetourt County's Economic Development Authority, looking to add needed small-scale manufacturing to the region's business profile, is selling a 15-acre tract in Blue Ridge.
The authority on Friday approved the sale of property at the Jack C. Smith Industrial Park, behind the Blue Ridge Library, off U.S. 460. JM Industrial Properties LLC intends to develop about five lots there, the county’s economic development director, Ken McFadyen, said Friday.
The purchase price is $755,000, he said.
“We’re very excited about this,” McFadyen said. “There is a significant demand in the Roanoke Valley for smaller-size manufacturing lots just like this. [Botetourt Center at] Greenfield is really master-planned for large manufacturing operations that go on 20 acres or more, [up to] 80 acres.
“We don’t really have anything for 2- and 3-acre lots, so this will address part of that demand.”
The buyers are two local business people and real estate investors, said Krista Vannoy, vice president and chief operating officer at Waldvogel Commercial Properties, which is representing JM Industrial Properties in the sale.
“They have a wealth of experience in local investment properties and industrial property, redevelopment and retrofit, individually and together,” Vannoy said on Monday. “This will be, I believe, the first development project starting from the ground for the partnership.”
The sale would account for all the remaining undeveloped space on the property, McFadyen said. Botetourt and Roanoke counties combined to purchase the land in about 1990, as the property straddles them. The park’s largest employer, Home Shopping Network, has a Roanoke address. Six small businesses stand behind the library.
The new buyers may not use the land solely for such purposes as warehousing, logistics and truck terminals, according to related covenants.
“Now granted, every manufacturer will warehouse and distribute product,” McFadyen said. “But what the authority is seeking to avoid are buildings to be built solely for warehousing, because those tend to be the lower investment. There’s no machinery, necessarily, and there’s fewer if any jobs associated."
JM agreed that the lots yield three or more jobs per acre, McFadyen said, which should project to between six and nine jobs per lot.
Vannoy said she expects the sale to close first quarter of next year, pending inspection and planning.
