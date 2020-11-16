Botetourt EDA approves land sale at industrial park for small-scale manufacturing

Botetourt County's Economic Development Authority, looking to add needed small-scale manufacturing to the region's business profile, is selling a 15-acre tract in Blue Ridge.

The authority on Friday approved the sale of property at the Jack C. Smith Industrial Park, behind the Blue Ridge Library, off U.S. 460. JM Industrial Properties LLC intends to develop about five lots there, the county’s economic development director, Ken McFadyen, said Friday.

The purchase price is $755,000, he said.

“We’re very excited about this,” McFadyen said. “There is a significant demand in the Roanoke Valley for smaller-size manufacturing lots just like this. [Botetourt Center at] Greenfield is really master-planned for large manufacturing operations that go on 20 acres or more, [up to] 80 acres.

“We don’t really have anything for 2- and 3-acre lots, so this will address part of that demand.”

The buyers are two local business people and real estate investors, said Krista Vannoy, vice president and chief operating officer at Waldvogel Commercial Properties, which is representing JM Industrial Properties in the sale.