Botetourt County’s wish to see denser development near the Interstate 81 interchange in Daleville has begun to come true.

Crews recently razed the area’s Howard Johnson motel and will prepare a 10-acre lot adjacent to the Appalachian Trail for the construction of five tall apartment buildings in a strategy to build up Daleville along Roanoke Road, or U.S. 220. This is happening over the objection of one county supervisor who said he feels concerned it could make the area too much like Northern Virginia.

Five years ago, the state Department of Transportation finished major work to remove a truck stop at the exit 150 interchange and reorganize the local road network around a roundabout, which opened land for development and opportunity for an expanded business district.

Leaders voted to “minimize the spread of development into rural areas” by relaxing development standards to permit “higher density” around the interchange where services and infrastructure already existed, according to county records.

Paring back “old suburban-based development regulations,” the county adopted a vision, Gateway Crossing, in September 2022 for “a nucleus of restaurants, lodging, entertainment, trails, and residential options” catering to travelers, tourists and new residents, a release said.

Nicole Pendleton, the county’s director of community development, said in a prepared statement that the plan changed no existing uses but created conditions for the creation of a vibrant gateway in and out of the county at its southern edge. Job growth in Botetourt County and elsewhere in the Roanoke Valley is creating strong demand for apartments that a consultant found will continue through at least 2026.

TPB Enterprises of Lynchburg, a commercial and residential real estate developer associated with Thomas Builders of Virginia, was ready.

At the same meeting where officials changed development policy, TPB Enterprises presented its building plans for the motel site on U.S. 220 about a quarter of a mile from the exit 150 interchange. Authorities waived an existing building-height cap of 45 feet to permit TPB to erect five apartment complexes 55 and a half feet tall for a new housing community of 240 units, a clubhouse and pool.

Renters will occupy the first apartments early next year, a release said. There’s space in front of the apartment complex for a new business fronting the highway.

Voting against the project was Steve Clinton, the Daleville representative on the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, who said in a recent interview that higher density development in the location does make economic and environmental sense. But he said he and members of the public voiced concern that the apartment project will worsen heavy traffic through Daleville and alter the community’s appearance in unwelcome ways.

“To have apartments that are three stories, maybe four stories at that location, just really changes the appearance of Botetourt County, the nature of Botetourt County. It’s the first step I think to Botetourt becoming Alexandria or Arlington because what people will see exiting 150 is four levels of housing on a hill,” Clinton said.

Clinton said TPB Enterprises also presented plans for a similar apartment complex on Roanoke Road a short distance to the north of the motel site, but then withdrew them after they generated opposition.

But the company will go forward with two other Daleville projects, a car wash and a retail building, which represent a $50 million investment when combined with the 240 apartments, a company official said in a county release.

The company in recent years has built more than 1,000 apartments and more than 150,000 square feet of commercial space in multiple mixed-use projects throughout the Lynchburg area and has decided to expand its operations into the Roanoke Valley market, a release said.

Sunny Shah, a longtime Roanoke Valley business owner and former owner of the Howard Johnson, endorsed the coming changes. He said trail hikers at one time occupied multiple motel rooms in a single night, but that the facility had aged significantly. It was time for it to go and for new development to come in, he said.

A representative of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy said he gave TPB Enterprises suggestions for plantings and building orientation to minimize the impact on hikers a few hundred feet from the planned apartment complex and believed the company considered them, even though nothing requires the project to protect the trail.

Andrew Downs, senior regional director, said hikers on that section of the 2,100-mile footpath, who already dodge automotive traffic crossing busy U.S. 220 outside the true “backcountry,” can readily see nearby urbanization.

“There’s no masking the fact that you’re in town, you’re right by a major road,” he said. “Given the existing development in Daleville, we don’t think that this one project is going to dramatically change the AT experience there.”