Bottom Line: Region's outdoors attractions good for business and for sharing

When it comes to seeing our corner of Virginia as an outdoors destination, I was an early adopter.

I first walked into Southwest Virginia more than 30 years ago, passing through during a trek from Georgia to Maine. From the first time I visited the trail town of Damascus, to a quick visit to my brothers in Blacksburg where they were then college students, I liked the look and feel of the region while visiting as a scruffy Appalachian Trail thru hiker.

A few years later I found a way to combine my work in journalism with a desire to live in this part of the world, and have been here since the early 1990s.

Today, there’s been so much growth and energy directed into building our outdoor brand, that at times we are victims of our own success, as seen by the overloaded parking area on peak fall weekends for McAfee Knob in the Roanoke Valley. There’s even a task force of volunteers and professionals seeking to mitigate the effects of overuse in that gemstone of the AT’s “Triple Crown” in the Catawba Valley.

But there are still great opportunities in the region from Roanoke to Lynchburg to Martinsville and Danville. This issue of Sunday Business Quarterly tells some of those stories, whether it’s the rebound of the tourism sector from the first two years of pandemic, to the potential for growth in outdoors recreation in Danville as the casino project takes shape, to the resurgence of Explore Park under Roanoke County’s leadership.

I prefer terra firma and am not necessarily a lake guy (though willing to learn!), but Smith Mountain Lake also seems poised for the type of growth its economy experienced before the Great Recession of 2007-09.

Moreover, our region is getting national attention for its outdoors features, whether through hosting a three-year series of Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 triathlons each June, or being the home base for Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24, a women’s cycling team developing potential contenders for the 2024 Olympics, to later this week hosting four days of national championship races under the auspices of USA Cycling.

And there are less high profile simple pleasures of living in our region, whether being able to within minutes run, walk or ride mountain bikes on a nearby public trail system, to taking a kayak on a float on one of our plentiful rivers. I was happy to read in Laurence Hammack’s article in this issue on water recreation about Project Outside’s initiative that led to funding for 24 regional projects, including a new Roanoke River access at Wayside Park near Dixie Caverns. As someone who schlepped two kayaks down the old, steep and narrow access point just last year, this is good news.

One of the things I’ve noticed in being part of the outdoors communities in the New River and Roanoke valleys for all these years is that there’s an active network of people — many of them volunteers — who help it all go. My own way of giving back has been to serve as a trail maintainer for the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club. For more than 20 years my family and I have taken care of a 6-mile stretch of the trail in Giles and Craig counties, as the trail ascends Johns Creek Mountain and descends to the Sinking Creek Valley.

I have met hikers from all over the U.S. and from overseas while cutting back the high grass along the trail through a mile-plus of pasture north and south of Virginia 42, or while cutting out trees that have fallen across the wooded stretches of the footpath. There are similar communities of volunteers who build and maintain mountain biking trails, who pick up trash along our rivers, who keep the waterways safe at Smith Mountain Lake. Those of us who’ve invested a little sweat equity in the outdoors know how fortunate we are to live in this part of the world and to be able to share it with others.

Brian Kelley is editor of The Roanoke Times.

