Branch Group purchases former Kroger division office
Branch Group purchases former Kroger division office

Branch Group office

The former Kroger Mid-Atlantic office at 3631 Peters Creek Road near Northside High School has been purchased by The Branch Group Inc.

 Courtesy of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

The Branch Group has purchased the former Kroger offices on Peters Creek Road. 

The two-story building, which offers more than 58,000 square feet and sits on 9.5 acres, sold for $3.1 million, according to a news release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

The Branch Group currently has three separate offices around Roanoke, with a corporate headquarters on Rutherford Avenue. The purchase of the former Kroger property will allow the construction company to consolidate its offices, bringing around 400 employees under one roof, said Bob Wills, chief financial officer.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced last year that it would move its division office from Roanoke to the Richmond area. The office on Peters Creek Road was built in 1983 and the grocer was its owner and occupant through 2020, the news release states.

Wills said the former Kroger building met the Branch Group's needs in regard to size, allowing some room for expansion, and location.

"It was a good investment that came along at the right time," he said.

The Branch Group is expected to move into the building early in the second quarter of 2022, Wills said. The company plans to do some renovations ahead of its relocation.

"We think it’s going to benefit us greatly in collaboration and teamwork," Wills said of bringing the various companies that comprise the Branch Group together.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

