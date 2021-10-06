Branch Group purchases former Kroger division office

The Branch Group has purchased the former Kroger offices on Peters Creek Road.

The two-story building, which offers more than 58,000 square feet and sits on 9.5 acres, sold for $3.1 million, according to a news release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

The Branch Group currently has three separate offices around Roanoke, with a corporate headquarters on Rutherford Avenue. The purchase of the former Kroger property will allow the construction company to consolidate its offices, bringing around 400 employees under one roof, said Bob Wills, chief financial officer.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced last year that it would move its division office from Roanoke to the Richmond area. The office on Peters Creek Road was built in 1983 and the grocer was its owner and occupant through 2020, the news release states.

Wills said the former Kroger building met the Branch Group's needs in regard to size, allowing some room for expansion, and location.

"It was a good investment that came along at the right time," he said.