Crews will redevelop a row of mostly vacant office buildings into two medical centers offering skin care and oral surgery along a stretch of Brandon Avenue Southwest in Roanoke.

Craig Balzer said that he belongs to an investor group that bought an entire block with five commercial buildings and a house. The house and one commercial building were removed, while additions will enhance the remaining buildings.

When the dust clears on the project estimated to cost $13 million to $15 million, Roanoke Oral Surgery and River Ridge Dermatology will have new Roanoke Valley locations, according to Balzer, the retired former chairman of Balzer and Associates. Other investors include Michael Lee of Lee Kesler Construction and the medical practices, Balzer said.

The future medical complex, to be called Brandon Surgical Arts, sits between Westland and Overland roads.

In addition to creating new clinical facilities, the development group also plans to restore and preserve the former Ralph Via Hardware, which is destined to become an eatery, perhaps a deli and coffee shop, Balzer said.

City officials participated in providing some financial incentives to the project because it contributes investment to an area considered “underutilized” but with “promise,” according to Marc Nelson, the city’s director of economic development.

The first of the two offices should be ready in September, with the second coming online three months later, Balzer said.

The two practices expect to see 125 to 150 individuals each day they are open, Balzer said. They’re potential patrons for nearby small businesses, which offer gas, food and services.

This stretch of Brandon Avenue was widened from a two to a four-lane highway in 1998, a response to traffic congestion. Peters Creek Road was extended to join Brandon. Traffic flow on Brandon improved, but the improvements spurred little commercial development. More businesses left than came, recalled Peter Volosin, whose father ran the Jimmy V’s restaurant there.

The medical complex and future restaurant are among the most significant commercial expenditures seen in the widened area.

“We think that Brandon is going to see a resurgence in growth and business coming up soon,” Balzer said.

Plastic film recycling available

Plastic film, including a variety of consumer packaging, are being accepted at a newly established drop point in Roanoke.

Joseph Brozovsky, president of uCell2us Inc., a buyer and seller of mobile phones, said he is placing a large box outside his business as a collection site for Trex, the Virginia composite materials company that recycles plastic film.

The site, at 2001 Centre Ave. NW, will accept a wide assortment of plastic film including grocery bags, bread bags, case wrapping, dry cleaning bags, newspaper sleeves, ice bags, produce bags, plastic bags, cereal and cracker box liners, salt bags and bubble wrap. Plastic bottles are not being collected.

“People can just drive by, toss it in there and leave,” according to Brozovsky, who described the bin as similar to “the big watermelon boxes you see at Kroger.”

Consumers dropping off plastic will not be paid, nor will they pay Brozovsky anything. He will collect payment from Trex, he said.

Brozovsky’s business is online at facebook.com/ucell2us.

EVs carry pizza

Domino’s announced that drivers will deliver food in new electric vehicles in this region. Locations in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Pulaski and Roanoke have received Chevy Bolts for delivery duty, the announcement said. The company, based in Michigan, said it fields “the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country” comprised of nearly 1,000 such vehicles.

The pizza company announcement links to Chevrolet’s Bolt website, where the ‘23 model starts at $27,000.