'Bring your bubble to our bubbles'
- The Roanoke Times
The head of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has resigned while on paid administrative leave.
The U.S. Forest Service has approved, for the second time, Mountain Valley Pipeline’s request to pass through 3.5 miles of the forest
A lawsuit filed in December sheds light on a shake-up in leadership at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Northam lowered the age to 65 for those who should get a COVID-19 vaccine next but did not address limited supplies of doses during a Thursday briefing.
Two local veterinarians teamed up to open their own practice in Keagy Village this month.
Hospital admissions continue to increase in all regions of the state. Local hospitals Wednesday reported 450 inpatients known to have COVID-19 and 30 awaiting test results.
Bill Chapman plans to redevelop a Campbell Avenue property, bringing 19 apartments and a commercial space to the building.
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has begun a search for a new top executive and a planning director after the men previously in those jobs …
The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.