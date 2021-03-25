Buena Vista-based plant announces plan for Botetourt County move

A Swedish manufacturer is planning to move its Buena Vista operations to Botetourt County.

Munters Group AB and an Alabama-based developer will work to open a new $36 million plant by summer 2020 at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Botetourt County officials announced Thursday in a live-streaming news conference.

Munters, which specializes in industrial and commercial climate control, will bring its workforce of about 200 with it and will hire additional employees as well, a company official said.

This story will be updated.

