EDUCATION

As part of a realignment of the Office of the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (known as university operations) designed to enhance services and support, Virginia Tech announces several changes. Sharon Kurek has been promoted to vice president for audit, risk and compliance and chief risk officer. Lynsay Belshe has been named vice president and will lead the office’s Division of Auxiliary and Business Services. Vice President for Emergency Management Mike Mulhare will step into the role of interim associate vice president for public safety.

Aaron Noble has been appointed head of the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering at Virginia Tech.

Anthony Vance, professor of business information technology in the Pamplin College of Business and Commonwealth Cyber Initiative fellow, was named the Ralph Medinger Lenz Professor in Business by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Mike Pendleton of the Hollins branch of Edward Jones has been named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors.

MEDICAL

Robert Alphin, MD, has been named the new chief medical officer for LewisGale Medical Center.

Isaiah M. Johnson has been promoted to chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the school Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and at Carilion Clinic.

He has served as interim chair since 2021.

OTHER

Alexa Briehl has joined the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission as public relations, marketing, and media manager.

Erik Robinson has been appointed director of business development at HopeTree Family Services.

Donna Stucker has joined Goodwill Industries of the Valleys as chief philanthropy officer.