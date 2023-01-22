Buiness names and changes for the week of Jan. 22, 2023

EDUCATION

Chris Byron, associate professor of large animal surgery at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, has been named the next head of the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences.

Mark Sikes has been appointed dean of students at Virginia Tech.

Robert Sumichrast, who recently retired as dean of Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business, has been conferred the title of dean emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Gary Skaggs, professor of educational research and evaluation in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Thomas Gardner, Alumni Distinguished Professor of English in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of Alumni Distinguished Professor Emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

Harrison E. Richards has joined Gentry Locke as an associate in the firm’s employment and labor practice group.

MEDICAL

David English, longtime volunteer with the Blacksburg Rescue Squad, has been appointed the first career Rescue Chief in the town’s history.

Jon McNamara has joined the Community Health Center of the New River Valley’s behavioral health practice as a counselor.