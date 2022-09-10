Bull & Bones in Christiansburg returns

CHRISTIANSBURG — After weathering some setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bull & Bones is looking to be back on the path that it set out on a few years ago.

The restaurant and brewery re-opened its location inside a Christiansburg strip mall on Peppers Ferry Road (Virginia 114) about two weeks ago, finally bringing an end to a hiatus that lasted just over a year.

Managers said community demand largely drove the Christiansburg restaurant’s reopening.

“We wanted to get this location back up,” said d’Riche York who manages Bull & Bones in Christiansburg. “People in the community were like ‘When are you going to open Christiansburg back up?’”

Bull & Bones in Christiansburg initially opened in 2019 and is among a steadily increasing number of dining spots in the town’s fast-growing northwest section.

Managers said they had closed the Christiansburg location in August of 2021 due to challenges with trying to run that venue along with the older and more established restaurant and brewery in Blacksburg’s First & Main shopping center.

Bull & Bones had previously closed its Blacksburg restaurant during the winter of 2021 due to overhead challenges caused by the pandemic and reopened it just before the fall of that year in anticipation of the return of Virginia Tech and other college football. The move, however, prompted the business to close the Christiansburg location due to concerns over the number of staff needed to operate both restaurants.

Bull & Bones has struggled to find workers, an issue that has not been uncommon among other businesses during the pandemic. The business currently employs between 40 and 50 workers at the moment, with roughly a third of them in Christiansburg, managers said.

“Last year, we decided we needed to be in Blacksburg because football [was] back and we needed a lot of catering,” said Robert Hockett, who oversees the Blacksburg restaurant. “If we had the option last year, we would have had both open, but we were woefully understaffed.”

The restaurant and brewery has been a popular fixture in the area’s dining scene.

The establishment opened in Blacksburg in the late 2000s during the start of Virginia’s brewery craze.

Although it wasn’t the first brewpub in the area to make beer commercially, its predecessors have since closed and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority records list it as the oldest active brewery between the New River and Roanoke valleys.

In fact, Bull & Bones for a time was the only brewery in Christiansburg until it was joined by the Iron Tree Brewing Company last year.

Bull & Bones, among other fare, is known for crafting Hokie-themed beers such as the Lunch Pale Ale and Maroon Effect Ale.

Although brewing occurs at the Christiansburg restaurant, it is done on a smaller scale than in Blacksburg, managers said.

The business is hoping it’s able to can its beers at some point in the future to be able to sell them at football games and in stores, managers said.

The Blacksburg location also includes pool tables and hosts a private league. The managers said they could see the business possibly bringing some pool tables to Christiansburg down the road if additional space opens up. Similar to the brewing situation, the pool space would likely be smaller than the one in Blacksburg, managers said.

They, however, noted they are not necessarily looking to fully replicate what exists in Blacksburg.

Despite its long-awaited reopening, the Christiansburg location is running on more limited hours for now due to staffing challenges.

The Christiansburg location opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant component closes at 9 p.m., but the bar’s closing time is less exact and depends on patron volume, York said.

Bull & Bones in Christiansburg is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Regarding the staffing challenges, the managers said they are especially looking for more people to work in the kitchen. The pay for kitchen staff ranges from $13 to $16 an hour, which aims to compete with recent increases in service and food industry wages, Bull & Bones’ managers said.