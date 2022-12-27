Business brewing in Pulaski, Botetourt County

Business is brewing in Pulaski and Botetourt County, where old buildings will be refurbished to create new jobs and fresh beer.

A state-of-the-art brewery is planned for the old General Chemical Company building in Pulaski, with help of a $750,000 industrial revitalization fund grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, according to a governor's office announcement Tuesday.

“The owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company has committed to operating at this location once renovations are complete,” according to the announcement. “This project will create three to five full-time jobs and several part-time jobs.”

The new Pulaski brewery plans to feature chef-cooked food, in addition to a gamut of craft beers, according to posts on Facebook by the Great Wilderness Brewing Company.

“Breweries are central gathering places in a community,” the brewery said. “We strive to create that community space in Pulaski, VA.”

Meanwhile in Botetourt County, a mixed-use brewery, retail and housing complex will retrofit the former Groendyk manufacturing facility in Buchanan.

The developer for that project, which could include up to 21 housing units, is Factory Flats. The company is making use of a $450,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, according to the announcement.

“This project will rejuvenate economic activity along the town’s main corridor, as well as provide much needed housing opportunities in the area,” the announcement said. “The brewery alone anticipates the creation of 10 new jobs, in addition to the generation of new local and state tax revenue.”

The brewery coming to Buchanan is part of a broader attempt to revamp the small town’s planning and economic development marketed toward outdoor recreation and tourism, town officials said previously.

Both business plans in Botetourt and Pulaski focus on craft breweries. In Virginia, 314 licensed craft breweries created $1.7 billion of economic impact in 2021, according to a governor’s proclamation that named August 2022 as Virginia craft beer month.

The grants were two of 22 grants totaling close to $25 million from the state's industrial revitalization fund, aimed at reviving vacant, blighted buildings.