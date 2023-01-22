Business Cycle: Downtown gets spiffed up

Individuals in blue uniforms removed 187 handbills, stickers and graffiti markings in downtown Roanoke during December.

Plus, they filled 267 bags with litter, hauled off bulk trash 239 times and cleaned up 33 biohazard messes.

Can you believe there was that much junk and mess in our city center?

The crew works for Block by Block, a company in Louisville, Kentucky, that delivers cleanup, outreach and hospitality services to business districts. Block By Block belongs to Nashville, Tenn.,-based SMS Holdings.

Block by Block was brought here by Downtown Roanoke Inc., a marketing and advocacy nonprofit funded in part by city taxpayers. Known as ambassadors, crew members employ elbow grease, rags, spray bottles, a leaf blower, a power washer and a vacuum to clean a multiblock area downtown. They also call on businesses, answer visitor questions and check in on people without homes.

Sometimes, they give the homeless people a referral to a helping agency, such as those that provide housing. Other times, the assistance is pretty basic.

Last fall, ambassadors found tennis shoes for two homeless men. One man had been wearing slider shoes, slipper-like foot coverings that leave the toes and heel exposed. The other was wearing size-14 flip-flops.

This is according to Briana Dickerson, operations manager for Roanoke’s Block By Block program. Dickerson, 38, is a former city police officer who left the force because of burnout, she said. She oversees six Ambassadors. One outreach-to-the-homeless position is vacant.

Launched in September 2022, the program costs $543,000 a year. The city provided $300,000 of its federal pandemic relief money to help defray the expense. Downtown Roanoke Inc. pays the largest share of program costs, spokeswoman Jaime Clark said.

The ambassadors are scheduled to work weekdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to at least 4:30 p.m. and engage in hospitality work Friday and Saturday evenings. To ask for specific assistance during business hours, dial 540-553-6638.

Details can be found at https://www.downtownroanoke.org/explore/downtown-roanoke-ambassador-program.

Bottoms up

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverages will hold a grand opening for its new store at 121 Campbell Ave. S.E. Jan. 30.

If you go, the state would like you to submit an evaluation of the shopping experience at https://www.research.net/r/vaabcexperience. You can evaluate any ABC store using the same online tool.

One of the questions is, “Did the staff greet you upon entering the store and thank you upon leaving?”

Jobs are available. The ABC says it seeks to hire part-time sales associates at all 390 store locations and pays $15 to $19.11 hourly.

Copier out of paper

Office Max closed Jan. 7 at Towne Square, the Roanoke shopping center on Towne Square Boulevard near Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Office Max, which is operated by Boca Raton, Fla.,-based ODP Corp., previously announced plans to trim the number of stores in the chain and grow its business-to-business services.

ODP, which operated 1,009 Office Max and Office Depot locations as of September 2022, confirmed the Roanoke store closing and invited customers to shop online at officedepot.com.