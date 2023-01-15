Business cycle: Ex-Burlington Coat Factory location considered by home decor company

What’s next for the old Burlington Coat Factory?

The former store’s location off Hershberger Road won’t sit vacant long if the owner has its way.

Hoback Properties LLC is exploring “options for a new tenant or new development” at the former Burlington address, said David Hoback, who belongs to the family that owns the property.

The retailer At Home, which calls itself the “Home Decor Superstore,” filed plans for several building improvements indicating that it wanted to move into the location. The plans, submitted in November, depicted a new loading dock behind the building and customer loading area in front.

But an architect working for At Home notified the city Dec. 6 that the company had put the project on hold, said Adrian Gilbert, Roanoke’s development program administrator. No reason was given, he said. The company could reinstate the proposal, but for now its status is withdrawn.

Hoback did not respond to a request for additional information regarding At Home. At Home’s spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.

Roanoke’s Burlington store moved late last year to the former Stein Mart at Tanglewood Mall. The New Jersey-based discount clothing and homeware chain shortened the store name to Burlington as part of an upper-scale rebranding of its locations.

Furniture placement

A second new furniture store is planned in downtown Roanoke.

New Day Office plans to open in March in part of the former BBT bank branch in the former BB&T building at First Street and Church Avenue. New Day Office provides products and services for commercial interiors, including office design and strategy consultantation, plus furniture and furnishings sales, owner Matt Brady said. The company is based in Hampton Roads.

New Day’s move-in plans have been revealed three and a half months after Txtur, a custom residential furniture manufacturer and retailer, opened a store in Fire Station One on the City Market.

Leasing activity has been expected at the First and Church location, since BB&T departed the address in 2020 in connection with the bank’s merger with SunTrust. Barry Ward, the landlord’s representative, said the multi-floor building’s going by the name 310 First. Ward is a first vice president and the managing broker of Roanoke office of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer.

Another new tenant at 310 First will be Wallace 360, a multi-channel branding company, Ward said. Renovations to prepare its space are underway.

Corners pockets new tenants

Cave Spring Corners, the shopping center named after a spring in Southwest Roanoke County, has three incoming tenants.

Banner’s Hallmark will occupy part of the former location of Sally Beauty, which left the mall. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, part of a Las Vegas chain, will serve cheese steaks, subs, salads and soup at its new location. Also coming is ISI Elite Training, a Charlotte, North Carolina, company that operates exercise centers.

Maria Pace, spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group, who supplied the above information, said Brixmor is “close” to leasing the vacant former Burger King at the shopping center on Brambleton Avenue. Cave Spring Corners’ largest stores are its Kroger and Hamrick’s locations.