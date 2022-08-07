Business events for the week of Aug. 7, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, Aug. 9

LeadHERship : Hold the Mayo? Life Balance in the Sandwich Generation

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Location TBD

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Aug. 10

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Aug. 11

BOCO Talks This month’s program will be presented by Regina Cook, administrative officer for training solutions at Virginia Western Community College, School of Career & Corporate Training. Regina will take a hard look at soft skills and how they apply to new business models presently emerging. She will also discuss the reverse mentoring that is being implemented at many regional organizations for ideation, innovation and smooth transfer of knowledge during the “grey tsunami.” BOCOTALKS feature a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be available on our YouTube channel. We encourage everyone to watch the video prior to the event – we are offering a free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door! Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue.

Where: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar, 90 Town Center St., Daleville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Knowledge at Noon — Surviving & Thriving in a Difficult Work Environment Prior to starting her own small business, Bedford native Tracy Pato was the comptroller for a large insurance agency for over 18 years. She has extensive knowledge in accounting and a passion for marketing and promoting small business awareness. Tracy is excited to share how her small business was able to not only survive, but to thrive during these recent uncertain times. Price includes lunch. Register at https://business.bedfordareachamber.com/events/.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Legislative Lunch

Register by noon Aug. 9! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Attorney General Jason Miyares for a conversation about issues important to the local business community. Seating is limited so please register early. Enter https://bit.ly/mccag in the URL field of your computer, or go to the chamber website at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Holiday inn Christiansburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Sunday, August 14 RAMP Fall Cohort Application Deadline

Is your tech startup ready to accelerate? In our Fall Cohort you’ll embark on a 12-week program featuring: one-on-one expert mentoring as well as access to content mentors covering the world of business knowledge; free office space with high-speed internet access; access to angel and VC investors through our Demo Day presentations; $20,000 in equity-free funding; Free membership in the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Shenandoah Club; and three additional years of ongoing support. Complete an application at https://ramprb.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Morning Jolt with WoTech Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech Guest speaker will be Dr. Jarred Heffron, senior scientist at Novozymes. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, Aug. 18 Knowledge at Noon — Making Meaningful Meetings: A Back Door to Burnout Prevention

This workshop is designed to have an impact at both the individual and organizational level. Participants will learn to design meetings with impact, create movement on their organization’s goals, meaningful engagement for staff, and margin on everyone’s calendars. Please bring a recent copy of your meeting minutes. You’ll have the opportunity to “audit” the meeting and find opportunities to re-think how you approach it. Guest speaker Amanda Stanley, most recently president and CEO of DePaul Community Resources, recently launched a new business, The Artisan Leader, where she provides coaching, consulting and teaching to organizations to help them design their tomorrows with care. Price includes lunch. Register at https://business.bedfordareachamber.com/events/.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday Overtime

Whether you’re a longtime chamber member or new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections and enjoy some delicious craft beers. Sponsored by Tech Squared.

Where: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Individual tabs

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Tuesday, Aug. 23 All You Need to Know About the SBDC to Grow, Build or Expand Your Business Presented by Virginia SBDC Inclusivity Ambassador Dr. Hope Murphy, this 45-minute informal information session will help you get the most out of SBDC resources, programs and networks. As the largest small business support program in the country, the SBDC offers the services that small business owners need to succeed, such as free small business counseling, access to business data and information, cybersecurity training, specialty programs and more. After this session, you will know what is available, how to access it, and how to make the most of your free counseling sessions with the SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Thursday, Aug. 25 State of the City Address Please join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce as Mayor Sherman Lea presents the annual State of the City Address to members of the business community. Mayor Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look ahead at upcoming city initiatives. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program starts at 8 a.m. Register in advance at the website: https://business.roanokechamber.org/events/.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 chamber members, $37 future members

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Minority Business Accelerator This session will focus on cybersecurity training. Learn tips on protecting your network information and liability. We will hear from a range of local businesses with expertise, including: Paul Wellons, CEO/Senior Technician, AesirTech Consulting; Jeff Wynn, President and Chief Technology Officer, New River Computing; and Bobby N. Turnage Jr. (CIPP/US), Attorney, Sands Anderson PC. Please register at https://www.montgomerycc.org. A Zoom option will be offered, with links sent prior to the session.

Where: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free to chamber members and nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Tech on Tap Join the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council community to learn more about Game Changer Week (Sept. 12-16) which brings together industry disruptors in Roanoke and Blacksburg through a variety of events, including workshops, sessions by special guests, happy hours, startup mentoring, open house tours and so much more. Come find out more about the event, why you won’t want to miss it and how to get involved. Tech on Tap is the only series of events purely focused on networking within the regional technology community. It offers guests a laid-back atmosphere to enjoy a cold drink and network with peers. Register at https://www.rbtc.tech.

Where: Eastern Divide Brewing, 3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Individual tabs

Contact: 540-443-9232

SML Connects Roadshow Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, Aug. 27 Brews & Bubbles Fundraiser Join the Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation for an evening of fun and festivity presented by ValleyStar Credit Union. This one-of-a-kind event features a VIP tasting led by Luca Paschina of Barboursville Vineyards (for VIP ticket holders, at 6 p.m.), local craft beverages provided by Blue Ridge Beverage, delicious food supplied by Center Stage Catering, live music performed by The Dundies Band, a photo booth, and a silent and live auction. The silent auction features gift cards to your favorite local shops and restaurants, artwork, wine, jewelry, tickets to RSO, MMT and Salem Red Sox games, and more. Highlights of the live auction include a vacation home getaway in Mexico and a David Yurman ring. John Carlin will serve as master of ceremonies. Proceeds support the foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships, establish a career center and develop new educational programming. Cocktail attire. For tickets, go to https://brewsandbubbles.ticketspice.com/brewsandbubbles.

Where: The Glen on Glenburn Farms, 2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton

When: 6 p.m. VIP start; 7 to 10 p.m. general event hours

Cost: $125 general; $150 VIP

Contact: Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, 540-767-6292, Kaitlyn.vanbuskirk@education.edu

Tuesday, Aug. 30 Women of the Chamber Luncheon Series: Growing Into Business Leaders The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Regina Cook, administrative officer for training solutions at Virginia Western Community College. Regina will be discussing how women can grow into business leaders by embracing change, taking risks and showing strength during times of adversity.

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $55 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.