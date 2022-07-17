Business events for the week of July 17, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, July 19

Lunch & Learn: Benefits of SML Chamber Membership

We will walk through the many benefits of chamber membership, how to access the many tools to help your business grow, along with hands-on help on promoting your business or organization through the chamber while you’re here. The Hot Dog Stand food truck will be on-site for you to purchase lunch, or bring your own. You do not have to be a current Smith Mountain Lake Chamber member to attend.

Where: Venture Studio Hub, 98 Wirtz Road, Wirtz

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 20

Beer & Biotech

Amy Adams, executive director of the Institute for Biohealth Innovation at George Mason University, will virtually showcase Mason’s cutting-edge biomedical and health research initiatives between students and the broader community. Hear how the commonwealth is leveraging its communities to commercialize biotech and drive momentum across Virginia’s economy. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that brings together investors, physicians, academics, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, July 21

Botetourt Young Professionals

Join the Botetourt Young Professionals for this monthly networking meeting (third Thursday of every month). A 10% discount will be given to all who attend. We will feature speakers at the beginning and then have fun networking and getting to know one another. No registration needed. Please register at https://botetourtchamber.com, or contact Brittany Bostic (bmsanford07@gmail.com) if you have any questions.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies by tab

Contact: Jennifer Vance, organizer, 540-566-8812

Friday, July 22

Revised Registration Deadline: Chamber Women’s Leadership Conference

The 2022 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Conference will take place Aug. 1. Art historian and lawyer Amy Herman will once again be our keynote speaker, and will present her paradigm-shattering twist on problem-solving that helps us find solutions to the problems we face every day. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Payment is required prior to admission. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org for more info, or to register online.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: Register by July 22! Event is Aug. 1, 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: $120 chamber members, $169 nonmembers

Monday, July 25

SBSC Foodiepreneur Symposium

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is pleased to announce the first annual Foodiepreneur Symposium. This one-of-a-kind day is built for existing and soon-to-be food entrepreneurs to be inspired and to take it to the next level. It’s an all-day affair with resources, vendors, workshops, industry experts and networking (and of course, food!). To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/foodie.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $45 thereafter

Wednesday, July 27

Virginia Career Works: Second Chance Employment Business Breakfast

Virginia recently revised its policies for incarcerated individuals regarding time served/good behavior, and made the policy retroactive. This means that we will see a large influx of previously incarcerated folks returning home to SWVA. This has the potential to have a great impact on businesses in the region, especially those that are struggling with dwindling labor force numbers. Join Virginia Career Works New River/Mount Rogers to learn about the benefits of a Second Chance Employment Program and becoming a Second Chance Employer. Listen to resource providers explain incentive programs. Hear from local businesses about their first-hand experiences. This event is designed for human resources professionals, small business owners and anyone involved in recruiting and retaining staff. A full breakfast will be provided! No fee to attend. Please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-chance-employer-information-session-tickets-382906773467.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Blacksburg University, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kimber Simmons,kimber.simmons@vcwnrmr.com, 540-357-1651

WoTech Power Hour

Power Hour is designed to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. This social event is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community. It’s a safe space to share your experiences, meet others in similar roles, and expand your reach in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology community. All job levels are welcome.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend (individual tabs)

Thursday, July 28

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Biz Dev Forum: New Culture for a New Generation

In an ever-changing technology business environment, you might have questions about PR or marketing, business development strategy, developing new channels, lead management, and other related topics. This series is designed to help you learn from some of the best in the business while sharing lessons learned and best practices. Our presenter is Michael Clegg of The Q Works Group.

Where: Radford University, Kyle Hall, Room 340

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Aug. 4

Running with Scissors

Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce as we make stops at the Bedford Area Family YMCA, The Well of Bedford, Acute Designs Co. and Beale’s Beer to host ribbon cuttings in honor of anniversaries, big events, reconstruction and more! We will end our afternoon at Beale’s Beer in Bedford for happy hour. If you plan to attend, please register ahead of time.

Where: Call for starting location

When: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Aug. 4

MontCo Chamber Eggs & Issues (register by Aug. 2)

We are excited to welcome back the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to provide an update on the economy. Our speaker will be Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Tom is passionate about engaging firsthand with business, civic and community leaders in the regions served by the Richmond Fed, to gain insight into how they are faring. Space is limited and reservations are required by no later than Tuesday, Aug. 2, at noon. Register and pay at https://montgomerycc.org or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Friday, Aug. 5

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Doug Hudgins, RN, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. His topic will be “Healthy Aging.” All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s, Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital (NOTE NEW LOCATION)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 540-772-0984

Tuesday, Aug. 9

LeadHERship : Hold the Mayo? Life Balance in the Sandwich Generation

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Location TBD

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Thursday, Aug. 11 (register by Aug. 9)

Legislative Lunch

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Attorney General Jason Miyares for a conversation about issues important to the local business community. Seating is limited so please register early. The deadline is noon Aug. 9. Enter https://bit.ly/mccag in the URL field of your computer, or go to the Chamber website at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Holiday inn Christiansburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.