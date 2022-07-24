Business events for the week of July 24, 2022 and beyond

Monday, July 25

SBSC Foodiepreneur Symposium Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is pleased to announce the first annual Foodiepreneur Symposium. This one-of-a-kind day is built for existing and soon-to-be food entrepreneurs to be inspired and to take it to the next level. It’s an all-day affair with resources, vendors, workshops, industry experts and networking (and of course, food!). To purchase tickets, please visit https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/foodie.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $45

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/ .

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, July 27

Virginia Career Works: Second Chance Employment Business Breakfast Virginia recently revised its policies for incarcerated individuals regarding time served/good behavior, and made the policy retroactive. This means that we will see a large influx of previously incarcerated folks returning home to Southwest Virginia. This has the potential to have a great impact on businesses in the region, especially those that are struggling with the dwindling labor force numbers. Join Virginia Career Works New River/Mount Rogers to learn about the benefits of a Second Chance Employment Program and becoming a Second Chance Employer. Listen to resource providers explain incentive programs. Hear from local businesses about their first-hand experiences. This event is designed for human resources professionals, small business owners and anyone involved in recruiting and retaining staff. A full breakfast will be provided! No fee to attend. Please register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-chance-employer-information-session-tickets-382906773467.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Blacksburg University, 900 Plantation Road, Blacksburg

When: 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

WoTech Power Hour

Power Hour is designed to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. This social event is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community. It’s a safe space to share your experiences, meet others in similar roles, and expand your reach in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology community. All job levels are welcome.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend (individual tabs)

Thursday, July 28

Minority Business Accelerator: Cybersecurity Training Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is committed to leveraging our knowledge and resources to strengthen minority-owned businesses in our community. Learn tips on protecting your network information and liability. Speakers: Paul Wellons, CEO/Senior Technician, AesirTech Consulting; Jeff Wynn, President and Chief Technology Officer, New River Computing; Bobby N. Turnage Jr. (CIPP/US), Attorney, Sands Anderson PC. Please register for this meeting, as a Zoom option will be provided, with links sent prior to the meeting.

Where: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and more information at https://www.montgomerycc.org

Biz Dev Forum: New Culture for a New Generation In an ever-changing technology business environment, you might have questions about PR or marketing, business development strategy, developing new channels, lead management and other related topics. This series is designed to help you learn from some of the best in the business while sharing lessons learned and best practices. Our presenter is Michael Clegg of The Q Works Group.

Where: Radford University, Kyle Hall, Room 340

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

SML Connects Roadshow Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Aug. 4

Running with Scissors Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce as we make stops at the Bedford Area Family YMCA, The Well of Bedford, Acute Designs Co. and Beale’s Beer to host ribbon cuttings in honor of anniversaries, big events, reconstruction and more! We will end our afternoon at Beale’s Beer in Bedford for happy hour. If you plan to attend, please register ahead of time.

Where: Call for starting location

When: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

MontCo Chamber Eggs & Issues (register by Aug. 2) We are excited to welcome back the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to provide an update on the economy. Our speaker will be Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Richmond Fed. Tom is passionate about engaging firsthand with business, civic and community leaders in the regions served by the reserve bank, to gain insight into how they are faring. Space is limited and reservations are required by no later than Tuesday, Aug. 2 at noon. Register and pay at https://montgomerycc.org or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.

Friday, Aug. 5

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Doug Hudgins, RN, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. His topic will be “Healthy Aging.” All are welcome. Please note new location!

Where: Jersey Lily’s, Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 540-772-0984

Tuesday, Aug. 9

LeadHERship : Hold the Mayo? Life Balance in the Sandwich Generation

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Location TBD

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Aug. 10

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Aug. 11 (register by Aug. 9)

Legislative Lunch

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Attorney General Jason Miyares for a conversation about issues important to the local business community. Seating is limited so please register early. The deadline is noon on Aug. 9. Enter https://bit.ly/mccag in the URL field of your computer, or go to the Chamber website at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Beer & Biotech

Guest speaker will be Dr. Jarred Heffron, senior scientist at Novozymes. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, Aug. 25

State of the City Address

Please join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce as Mayor Sherman Lea presents the annual State of the City Address to members of the business community. Mayor Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look ahead at upcoming city initiatives. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program starts at 8 a.m. Register in advance at the website: https://business.roanokechamber.org/events/ .

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 members, $37 future members

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.