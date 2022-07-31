Business events for the week of July 31, 2022 and beyond

Thursday, Aug. 4

Running with Scissors

Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce as we make stops at the Bedford Area Family YMCA, The Well of Bedford, Acute Designs Co. and Beale’s Beer to host ribbon cuttings in honor of anniversaries, big events, reconstruction and more! We will end our afternoon at Beale’s Beer in Bedford for happy hour. If you plan to attend, please register ahead of time.

Where: Call for starting location

When: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

MontCo Chamber Eggs & Issues (register by Aug. 2)

We are excited to welcome back the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond to provide an update on the economy. Our speaker will be Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Tom is passionate about engaging firsthand with business, civic and community leaders in the regions served by the Richmond Fed, to gain insight into how they are faring. Space is limited and reservations are required by no later than Tuesday, Aug. 2, at noon. Register and pay at https://montgomerycc.org or contact programs@montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Friday, Aug. 5

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Doug Hudgins, RN, Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield. His topic will be “Healthy Aging.” All are welcome. Please note new meeting location!

Where: Jersey Lily’s, Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 540-772-0984

Tuesday, Aug. 9

LeadHERship : Hold the Mayo? Life Balance in the Sandwich Generation

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Location TBD

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, Aug. 10

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Aug. 11 (register by Aug. 9)

Legislative Lunch

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Attorney General Jason Miyares for a conversation about issues important to the local business community. Seating is limited so please register early. The deadline is noon Aug. 9. Enter https://bit.ly/mccag in the URL field of your computer, or go to the Chamber website at https://www.montgomerycc.org/events/.

Where: Holiday inn Christiansburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

BOCO Talks

This month’s program will be presented by Regina Cook, administrative officer for training solutions at Virginia Western Community College School of Career & Corporate Training. Regina will take a hard look at soft skills and how they apply to new business models presently emerging. She will also discuss the reverse mentoring that is being implemented at many regional organizations for ideation, innovation and smooth transfer of knowledge during the “grey tsunami.” BOCO Talks feature a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be available on our YouTube channel. We are offering a free drink ticket upon entry if you can answer a trivia question about the video at the door! Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Drinks may be purchased at the venue.

Where: Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar, 90 Town Center St., Daleville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Knowledge at Noon

Bedford native Tracy Pato will discuss surviving and thriving in a difficult business environment. Ticket price includes lunch. Register at https://business.bedfordareachamber.com/events/.

Where: CVCC in Bedford

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10

Contact: Kayla Walker, marketing@baccva.org

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech

Guest speaker will be Dr. Jarred Heffron, senior scientist at Novozymes. Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Tuesday, Aug. 23

All You Need to Know About the SBDC to Grow, Build or Expand Your Business

Presented by Virginia SBDC Inclusivity Ambassador Dr. Hope Murphy, this 45-minute informal information session will help you get the most out of SBDC resources, programs and networks. As the largest small business support program in the country, the SBDC offers the services that small business owners need to succeed, such as business counseling, access to business data and information, cybersecurity training, specialty programs and more. After this session, you will know what is available, how to access it, and how to make the most of your free counseling sessions with the SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Thursday, Aug. 25

State of the City Address

Please join the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce as Mayor Sherman Lea presents the annual State of the City Address to members of the business community. Mayor Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look ahead at upcoming city initiatives. Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program starts at 8 a.m. Register in advance at the website: https://business.roanokechamber.org/events/ .

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 chamber members, $37 future members

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

Minority Business Accelerator

This session will focus on cybersecurity training. Learn tips on protecting your network information and liability. We will hear from a range of local businesses with expertise, including: Paul Wellons, CEO/Senior Technician, AesirTech Consulting; Jeff Wynn, President and Chief Technology Officer, New River Computing; and Bobby N. Turnage Jr. (CIPP/US), Attorney, Sands Anderson PC. Please register at https://www.montgomerycc.org. A Zoom option will be offered, with links sent prior to the session.

Where: Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free to members and nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Tech on Tap

Join the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council to learn more about Game Changer Week (Sept. 12-16), which brings together industry disruptors in Roanoke and Blacksburg through a variety of events, including workshops, sessions by special guests, happy hours, startup mentoring, open house tours and so much more. Come find out more about the event, why you won’t want to miss it and how to get involved. Tech on Tap is the only series of events purely focused on networking within the regional technology community. It offers guests a laid-back atmosphere to enjoy a cold drink and network with peers. Register at https://www.rbtc.tech.

Where: Eastern Divide Brewing, 3175 Commerce St., Blacksburg

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Individual tabs

Contact: 540-443-9232

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Saturday, Aug. 27

Brews & Bubbles Fundraiser

Join the Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation for an evening of fun and festivity presented by ValleyStar Credit Union. This one-of-a-kind event features a VIP tasting led by Luca Paschina of Barboursville Vineyards (for VIP ticket holders, at 6 p.m.), local craft beverages provided by Blue Ridge Beverage, delicious food supplied by Center Stage Catering, live music performed by The Dundies Band, a photo booth, and a silent and live auction. The silent auction features gift cards to your favorite local shops and restaurants, artwork, wine, jewelry, tickets to RSO, MMT and Salem Red Sox games, and other items. Highlights of the live auction include a vacation home getaway in Mexico, a David Yurman ring, and more. John Carlin will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Proceeds support the foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships, establish a career center and develop new educational programming. Cocktail attire. For tickets, go to https://brewsandbubbles.ticketspice.com/brewsandbubbles.

Where: The Glen on Glenburn Farms, 2353 Hammond Drive, Vinton

When: 6 p.m. VIP start; 7 to 10 p.m. general event hours

Cost: $125 general; $150 VIP

Contact: Kaitlyn Van Buskirk, 540-767-6292, Kaitlyn.vanbuskirk@education.edu

Thursday, Sept. 1 (Early Bird pricing available until Aug. 10!)

EntrepreneuHER Retreat

Join the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center for a fall retreat designed to empower women entrepreneurs. The day includes yoga at 9 a.m., morning and afternoon breakout sessions, lunch, and closing celebrations. Find complete info at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle Lane, Fincastle

When: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $165 (until Aug. 10)

Contact: Call or text 540-632-1174; email hello@roanokesmallbusiness.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.