Business events for the week of June 12, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, June 14

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series:

The State of Retail

Limited tickets available! For the fourth and final event in the 2022 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series, retailers from across the region will participate in a panel discussion on the challenges of our current economic environment. The conversation will include discussions on how retailers address supply chain bottlenecks, staffing shortages, rising costs of goods and more. The series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8 a.m.)

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

LeadHERship : Neuroplasticity & The Cognitive Gifts of Women

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Business Smart Start

Aspiring entrepreneurs and new business owners, this course was created for you! Businesses that start with a solid foundation of research, planning and setup are up to 89% more likely to remain open three years later. Upon completion of Smart Start, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with an advisor to make your plans a reality. Presented by Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Lead + Vet Biz Coordinator, Roanoke Regional SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, June 15

American Business Women’s Association June Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by noon on June 13! Join us for our monthly luncheon. Our chapter will award an ABWA member and a community businesswoman (nonmember) the prestigious ABWA NRV Chapter Woman of the Year!

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Minority Business Community Conversation: Future Generations—Minority Entrepreneurs Leaving a Legacy

How can we as minority small business owners make a mark that will impact the next generation, especially those in our own lives? Join us for a conversation on the topic, as we hear from fellow minority small business owners, regarding their thoughts, struggles, strategies, passions and more!

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech: The Future of Biotech in the Region

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, June 16

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series: Legislative Wrap-Up

Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Committee for the third in a series of business breakfasts. Our guest panel will feature Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joseph McNamara, who will speak on their efforts over the legislative year, what bills they supported, what got passed, what didn’t, and what they can expect for the future of the Commonwealth. Space will be limited and current Richfield Living COVID safety guidelines will be followed. Registration is required.

Where: Richfield Living, Richfield Town Center Chapel, 3730 Richfield Lane, Salem

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Distributor Relations: Building Strong, Mutually Beneficial Relationships with Your Wholesalers

In this webinar, Virginia SBDC Craft Beverage Assistance Manager Chris Van Orden will ask Craft Beverage Strategic Advisor Julie Rhodes about the tools and strategies that breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries can employ when working with distribution partners towards mutual success.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Friday, June 17

26th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational Golf Tournament

This annual event is an excellent way to showcase your company, meet new business prospects and entertain top clients — all while enjoying a day of relaxation on one of the area’s finest golf courses. Lunch is at 12:15 p.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m., Captain’s Choice format. Fee includes lunch, card, greens fees, beverages and prizes.

Where: Copper Cove Golf Club, 360 Chestnut Creek Drive, Hardy

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $100 per person, $350 per foursome

Contact: Erin Stanley, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com, 540-721-1203

Tuesday, June 21

Email Marketing Seminar

Our presenter will be Charlie Whitescarver. Registration is required!

Where: Radford Chamber of Commerce, 200 Third Ave., Radford

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, June 22

Virginia Community Capital Learning Exchange Series: More Than a Moment

In the past few years, philanthropic institutions and other mission-driven investors have reimagined the ways they invest in and work with communities. These institutions are finding opportunities to partner with likeminded stakeholders to get hyper-focused on building the ecosystem and driving capital into places they care about. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri, is one of those organizations. Join LOCUS Impact Investing and our guests as we discuss how the Kauffman Foundation is partnering with CDFIs and other banking institutions as they strive to extend credit and services to BIPOC entrepreneurs in targeted low- to moderate-income neighborhoods in Kansas City. We’ll use this case study to facilitate a more universal conversation about the evolving role of philanthropy in advancing a new, collaborative approach to impact investing that places equity at its center.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.vacommunitycapital.org

Thursday, June 23

BOCOTALKS

This month’s talk is presented by Scott Crawford, CEO and president of VA811. The topic is continuous improvement and innovation for today’s professional. Learn ways to inspire innovation and continuous improvement in large and small organizations and have fun doing it! BOCOTALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be available on our YouTube channel by June 17. Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Wine can be purchased at the event.

Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards, Stoney Battery Road 516, Troutville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812

RBTC Cyber Security Forum: Capture the Flag Competition

Bring your own laptop! This competitive “Jeopardy!”-style event is run on the CloudCTF system by the Virginia Cyber Range and will consist of hands-on, cybersecurity categories such as Web, Forensics, Reverse Engineering, Crypto and more. There will be challenges that require both Linux and Windows laptops (or VMs), and we will be pitting participants against other security professionals from beginner to advanced.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers

Bedford Area Chamber Of Commerce Job Fair

Details at bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Forest Public Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $180 members, $280 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Tuesday, June 28

Success Through E-Commerce

This session will cover: The variety of websites available, the possibilities for upgrading yours to better accommodate online sales and the estimated costs to accomplish this; the various e-commerce platforms available and how to select the best based on your specific business needs; and how to set up and manage your online storefront or service portal and how to use data and marketing to maximize returns. Instructor: Cameron Nelson, chief digital advisor, Virginia SBDC and CV SBDC.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/

Wednesday, June 29

Tech and Toast

Begin the morning with your friends at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, this event has always been a favorite. Tech and Toast rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with an hour of networking before program begins. More details coming soon.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Webinar: Building Credit 101: Tips for the Small Business Owner

Join Virginia Community Capital for this webinar where you’ll learn credit restoration tips, credit building strategies, the importance of personal credit and more. Whether you’re considering startup costs or new expansion strategies, establishing a strong credit profile can help ensure your immediate and future business plans are successful. Guest speaker: Robert Linkonis, executive director, Credit Restoration Institute.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.vacommunitycapital.org

Thursday, June 30

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce 31st Annual Golf Tournament

Swing on by and join the par-tee! Plenty of good food and beverages, Hole-in-One Contest, and a host of prizes and gifts for all! Tee-off at 1 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just enjoy the good time and fellowship of our tournament, we hope you’ll save the date and join us for this fun event. We have numerous sponsorships available, something for everyone’s budget. Volunteers are always needed. If you’d like to help at this event, please sign up on the registration page. It’ll be fun!

Where: Roanoke Country Club

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $500 team of four

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

