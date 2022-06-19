Business events for the week of June 19, 2022 and beyond

Tuesday, June 21

Email Marketing Seminar

Our presenter will be Charlie Whitescarver. Registration is required!

Where: Radford Chamber of Commerce, 200 Third Ave., Radford

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, June 22

Virginia Community Capital Learning Exchange Series: More Than a Moment

In the past few years, philanthropic institutions and other mission-driven investors have reimagined the ways they invest in and work with communities. These institutions are finding opportunities to partner with likeminded stakeholders to get hyper-focused on building the ecosystem and driving capital into places they care about. The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City, Missouri, is one of those organizations. Join us as we discuss how the Kauffman Foundation is partnering with CDFIs and other banking institutions as they strive to extend credit and services to BIPOC entrepreneurs in targeted low- to moderate-income neighborhoods in Kansas City. We’ll use this case study to facilitate a more universal conversation about the evolving role of philanthropy in advancing a new, collaborative approach to impact investing that places equity at its center.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.vacommunitycapital.org

Thursday, June 23

RBTC Cyber Security Forum: Capture the Flag Competition

Bring your own laptop! This competitive “Jeopardy!”-style event is run on the Cloud CTF system by the Virginia Cyber Range and will consist of hands-on, cybersecurity categories such as Web, Forensics, Reverse Engineering, Crypto and more! There will be challenges that require both Linux and Windows laptops (or VMs), and we will be pitting participants against other security professionals from beginner to advanced.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers

BOCOTALKS

This month’s talk is presented by Scott Crawford, CEO and president of VA811. His presentation will help you learn ways to inspire innovation and continuous improvement in large and small organizations and have fun doing it! BOCOTALKS features a video presentation to be watched prior to the in-person networking event. The video will be available on our YouTube channel by June 17. Appetizers are included in the ticket price. Wine can be purchased at the event.

Where: Stoney Brook Vineyards, Stoney Battery Road 516, Troutville

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 future members

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812

Bedford Area Chamber Of Commerce Job Fair

Details at bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Forest Public Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $180 members, $280 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Monday, June 27

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

Dedicated to promoting the conservation of natural resources in our service area, the Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org, 540-352-3322

Tuesday, June 28

Success Through E-Commerce

This session will cover: The variety of websites available, the possibilities for upgrading yours to better accommodate online sales, and the estimated costs to accomplish this; the various e-commerce platforms available and how to select the best based on your specific business needs; and how to set up and manage your online storefront or service portal and how to use data and marketing to maximize returns. Instructor: Cameron Nelson, chief digital advisor, Virginia SBDC and CV SBDC.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/

Wednesday, June 29

Tech and Toast

Begin the morning with your friends at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, this event has always been a favorite. Tech and Toast rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with an hour of networking before the program begins. More details coming soon.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Webinar: Building Credit 101: Tips for the Small Business Owner

Join Virginia Community Capital for this webinar where you’ll learn credit restoration tips, credit building strategies, the importance of personal credit and more. Whether you’re considering startup costs or new expansion strategies, establishing a strong credit profile can help ensure your immediate and future business plans are successful. Guest Speaker: Robert Linkonis, Executive Director, Credit Restoration Institute.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.vacommunitycapital.org

Thursday, June 30

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce 31st Annual Classic Golf Tournament

Swing on by and join the par-tee! Plenty of good food and beverages, Hole-in-One Contest, and a host of prizes and gifts for all! Tee-off at 1 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just enjoy the good time and fellowship of our tournament, we hope you’ll save the date and join us for this fun event. We have numerous sponsorships available, something for everyone’s budget. Volunteers are always needed. If you’d like to help at this event, please sign up on the registration page. It’ll be fun!

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive NW

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $500 team of four

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Tuesday, July 12

LeadHERship : Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Creating a Sense of Belonging

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Location TBD

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, July 13

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Friday, July 15

Registration Deadline: Women’s Leadership Conference

The 2022 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Conference will take place Aug. 1. Art historian and lawyer Amy Herman will once again be our keynote speaker, and will present her paradigm-shattering twist on problem-solving that helps us find solutions to the problems we face every day. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Payment is required prior to admission. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org for more info, or to register online.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: Register by July 15! Event is Aug. 1, 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: $120 chamber members, $169 nonmembers

