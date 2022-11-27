Business events for the week of Nov.27, 2022 and beyond

ONGOING

Registration Open: 9th Annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition

The Advancement Foundation is gearing up for The Gauntlet 2023! Virginia’s largest business program and competition offers a proven formula to assist you in the development of your business idea, an opportunity to collaborate with entrepreneurs across the region, individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to a myriad of other resources designed to support new and expanding businesses. Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a bold idea, have a business idea that needs a jumpstart, or have a business that is ready to scale, anyone can participate in this competition for over $300,000 in cash and prizes! Virtual classes start Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. For complete details and to submit an application, go to www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet.

Where: Online

When: Applications open through Jan. 2023

Cost: $25 application fee; $225 one-time payment for program fees, $100 competition fee (early-bird rates, if paid before Jan. 9); see registration page for other rates

Monday, Nov. 28

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/. (Please note: There will be no meeting in December.)

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Preparing for Tax Season: Closing Out the Books and Preparing for 2023

2022 is quickly coming to a close — are your financial records in order? Join Roanoke’s Small Business Development Center as we learn from Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Director, IRS Registered Agent, about preparing for tax season and tips to close out your books for 2022 and prepare for 2023. All current small business owners are welcome.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

RAMP Pitch & Polish

RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Each participant receives a 25-minute time slot: the first 10-15 minutes to pitch and the remaining time for questions and feedback. This session is open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available. Register at the RAMP website: https://ramprb.com.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Registration Deadline (Nov. 30): Radford Chamber of Commerce Holiday Display Contest

This competition is a fun way to celebrate the holiday season, create a festive and beautiful business district, attract visitors and showcase your business, from east to west end. The RCC will promote participating businesses using select media channels before, during and after the contest. The chamber encourages locals to vote for their favorite storefronts; voting runs Dec. 10-21. Registration and complete details available on the website: radfordchamber.com/holidaydisplaycontest.

Where: Your location

When: Register by Nov. 30; contest continues through Dec. 21

Cost: None specified

Thursday, Dec. 1

CyberSecurity “Defense Against the Dark Arts” Workshop

Join the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council (in person or online) to see some of the most cutting-edge cyber-attacks today, and how to protect your systems and infrastructure from these real-world, black-hat hacker attacks! The RBTC is teaming up with hacking pentest experts from RISE and the Virginia Cyber Range to put on this expert panel-led demonstration of executing and defending against various hacker exploits. Come to participate, or just watch. Food, beverages, power and wifi (for playing along) are provided. Just RSVP, and BYO laptop and power supply.

Where: VWCC Computer Lab, 3099 Colonial Ave., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Tuesday, Dec. 6

LeadHERship: Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva

For the final installment of our 10-month LeadHERship Series, Jessica Creasy, president of Iris Marketing Services, will be our speaker on the topic of “Marketing Principles: Graphic Design Using Canva.” Developed for women across all industries, the series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. Registration required! Go to https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: South County Library, Meeting Rooms 1 and 2, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold its December meeting in Room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-767-6007

Inspiring Pulaski County Women

RSVP by Friday, Dec. 2! Our guest speaker will be Town of Dublin Council member Edith Hampton. This event qualifies as a Business Education Series credit. The event is hosted by the Town of Dublin. RSVP by contacting the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce at info@pulaskivachamber.org or 540-674-1991.

Where: Municipal Building, 101 Dublin Park Road (second floor), Dublin

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: None specified

State of the County Address

Registration is now open for the annual State of the County Address, presented by Appalachian Power. The theme is “A Vision for Tomorrow.” Board of Supervisors Chair Paul M. Mahoney will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. Topics covered include education, innovation and economic development projects around Roanoke County. To register, go to the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website at https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $29 chamber members, $49 future members

Contact: 540-983-0700

Thursday, Dec. 8

RBTC’s Tech the Halls &

Demo Day

For the second year in a row, RAMP and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council will co-host Tech the Halls & Demo Day in one spectacular holiday bash! RBTC’s much-anticipated mixer will feature exciting, rapid-fire pitches from RAMP’s Fall 2022 Cohort, along with festive entertainment, holiday treats, and delicious food and drink. Open to the public. Please RSVP.

Where: Virginia Tech’s East End Zone suite, overlooking Worsham Field

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech/events/calendar/

Tuesday, Dec. 13

2022 ConnectHER Conference

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting our second annual ConnectHER Conference. Don’t miss this chance to connect with and learn from influential women across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. This conference is for all women: working, retired, mothers, young women, business owners and more. In addition to wonderful speakers, this year’s conference will include instructor-led gentle chair yoga, plus a women’s self-defense class. Breakfast and lunch will be served, plus we’ll wrap the day up with a happy hour! Early registration is required as seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out!

Where: Brandon Oaks, 3804 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $85 chamber members, $110 future members

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

SBDC Workshop: New Year, New Brand

Join Business Advisor and Branding Expert Jawansa Hall as he reviews some basic steps to refreshing your brand for the New Year. A fresh new look can help your small business gain new customers and expand your reach. We will take a look at the five most important considerations as you are thinking about building a brand identity and strategy.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register and find other workshops at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training

Align Before 9

Come network with Bedford businesses. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at bedfordareachamber.com by going to the event in the calendar listings.

Where: Electric CoArts, 207 E. Depot St., Bedford

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Wednesday, Dec. 14

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Friday, Dec. 16

COBI: Circle of Business Influence

Like-minded members of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce (and invited guests) meet on the third Friday of the month. Get involved, build relationships, and grow your business...together! Register on the chamber website: botetourtchamber.com/events.

Where: Top Dawgs Pub & Deli, 40 Summers Way, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Cost: None specified

Contact: Kathryn Bishop, 540-339-6882

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: None specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/