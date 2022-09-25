Business events for the week of Sept. 25, 2022 and beyond

Monday, Sept. 26

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/ .

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, Sept. 27 Virtual Meeting: Virginia Statewide Rail Plan 2022

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has collaborated with communities across the commonwealth to create a long-term rail plan for Virginia and we want to share it with you. Join this virtual public meeting and share your thoughts. Please register in advance at https://drpt.virginia.gov/work-were-doing/virginia-statewide-rail-plan.

Where: Online

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Government Contracting Series: WOSB/EDWOSB Federal Certification Process

The Federal Government buys over $600 billion per year in goods and services, and 5% of that spending is allocated for Woman Owned and Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Businesses (WOSB/EDWOSB). This is a huge opportunity for small woman-owned firms that qualify to grow their business and become part of the challenging world of government contracting through set-aside opportunities. In this presentation you will learn about eligibility requirements, the application process, how to stay certified and more. Our speaker is Lisa Wood, Virginia PTAC Director. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration. Register and find other workshops and events at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/.

Where: Online

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

RAMP Pitch & Polish RAMP’s free Pitch & Polish clinics provide a valuable opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a team of regional mentors who want to help them polish their presentation, provide feedback on their business model, and connect them with the resources they need to grow. Open to any industry and company stage. Limited slots available.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://ramprb.com

Thursday, Sept. 29 Hiring Practices, Campus Recruiting & Internships

What does post-pandemic recruiting look like? Hint: not like it did in 2019! The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is hosting this training session. Our speaker will be Jim Henderson, associate director of employer relations with Virginia Tech Career and Professional Development. In this role, Jim leads a team whose primary function is to provide guidance and assistance to employers and recruiters throughout the nation, helping them recruit and hire students into internships, cooperative education and post-graduation jobs.

Where: Chamber office, 210 Laurel St., Christiansburg

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free for chamber members; $10 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Business After Hours Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for an evening of socializing to tap into new connections in our community. If you plan to attend, please register at https://s-rcchamber.org/ by going to the calendar and clicking on the event.

Where: Twin Creeks Brewing Company, 111 S. Pollard St., Vinton

When: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend

1st Annual Cornhole Chaos Tournament

If you took the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s networking events and added burgers, hotdogs and a TON of cornhole boards, you’d get our 1st Annual Cornhole “Chaos” Tournament. Teams are sold out, but you still get to toss some bags! We’ll have a couple of boards available for non-tournament games. Tickets include buffet dinner and more. Casual atmosphere – come and go as you please. Gates open at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Salem Memorial Ballpark

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $27 chamber members, $49 future members

Contact: Registration and information at https://roanokechamber.org

Understanding Intellectual Property and the Value of Trademarks

Protecting your product and maintaining a competitive advantage is the basis for trademark law. Join this webinar to learn the basics of intellectual property law and the complicated trademark process. Real life examples will be used to demonstrate the value of getting it right the first time! Our presenter is Michael J. Hertz, principal, intellectual property practice with Woods Rogers. Please pre-register.

Where: Virtual

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: To sign up, go to https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/

Friday, Sept. 30 Botetourt Chamber Golf Classic Join us for the best golf tournament in town! All the usual tournament play and prizes will be offered as well as a $1 million shoot-out. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to take a hole-in-one shot on a par three and win $1 million! Four raffle ticket holders will be picked for a chance to win $100,000, and one raffle ticket holder will be selected to take the million dollar shot! Consolation prizes will be awarded but we plan to have a hole-in-one winner this year!! Arrival, registration and bagged lunches at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at noon.

Where: Ashley Plantation, 919 Greenfield St., Daleville

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $440 per foursome

Saturday, Oct. 1 Clean Valley Council Fall Waterways Cleanup

Registration due by Sept 27! This annual event is a great way to give back to the Earth and keep your community clean and green. Businesses, civic organizations and other organized groups are invited to participate. Free cleanup supplies, including bags and gloves, will be available. Both land and water cleanups are encouraged. Teams may clean along or in the rivers, creeks and streams in their neighborhoods and throughout the Roanoke Valley. Participants are asked to report all trash collected to add to the Ocean Conservancy’s database or on the provided data cards. Individuals and teams are encouraged to sign up on Clean Valley Council’s webpage: https://www.cleanvalley.org. Registered individuals and teams may pick up supplies by appointment on Sept. 29 or 30 at the CVC offices inside of Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. SW, Roanoke.

Where: Any location in our service area

When: Starts at 7 a.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Oct. 6 Eggs & Issues: New River Valley Passenger Rail

Register by Oct. 4 at noon! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts: Raymond D. Smoot Jr., Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board; Michael McLaughlin, COO, Virginia Passenger Rail Authority; Sandy Davis, co-chair, New River Valley Passenger Rail; Kevin Byrd, executive director, New River Valley Regional Commission. Moderated by Ann Cassell, president, The Blacksburg Partnership. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Business Advocacy

Breakfast Series Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce for our October business breakfast: Threat Assessment in the Workplace. Our speaker will be Joe Mills, director/chief of campus safety at Roanoke College. If you plan to attend, please register at https://s-rcchamber.org/ by going to the calendar and clicking on the event.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:45 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 chamber members, $25 nonmembers

Friday, Oct. 7 National Active and Retired Federal Employees

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. Our speaker will be Debbie Fisk, VFN State Legislative Chair. Her subject will be the 2023 VFN Legislative Plan. All are welcome.

Where: Jersey Lily’s, 1650 Braeburn Drive, Salem (off Route 419 near Lewis Gale Hospital)

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Tuesday, Oct. 11 LeadHERship : Turning Negative Thinking into Positive: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries.

The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series runs through December with a new topic each month.

The Oct. 11 luncheon features Anne Millehan, Millehan Coaching and Consulting. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Terrace at Harrowgate, 1851 Harrogate Drive, Salem

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Wednesday, Oct. 12 (Virtual) Franklin

County Connects This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.