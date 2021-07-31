Business Intel: American Freight adds Salem location

American Freight, a discount furniture, mattress and appliance store, recently opened a Salem location.

The retailer, which also has a store in Roanoke County near Tanglewood Mall, has more than 350 stores across the country, a portfolio that now includes the Salem location, housed in a former Kmart building.

William Wright, a regional sales director for American Freight who also grew up in the Roanoke area, said the company felt it could serve Salem with its products and build a positive relationship with the community.

Wright said American Freight is known for its “everyday low prices.”

“With a warehouse-type atmosphere, we’re able to buy direct from the manufacturer. It really keeps the costs low. We also have payment options that fit everyone’s budget,” he said, such as a program that allows customers to take home items that day after putting down $50.

The company has recently made appliances an area of focus, which Wright said was a response to inquiries from customers, and they are available at the Salem location.