Business Intel: American Freight adds Salem location

American Freight, a discount furniture, mattress and appliance store, recently opened a Salem location.
The retailer, which also has a store in Roanoke County near Tanglewood Mall, has more than 350 stores across the country, a portfolio that now includes the Salem location, housed in a former Kmart building.
William Wright, a regional sales director for American Freight who also grew up in the Roanoke area, said the company felt it could serve Salem with its products and build a positive relationship with the community.
Wright said American Freight is known for its “everyday low prices.”
“With a warehouse-type atmosphere, we’re able to buy direct from the manufacturer. It really keeps the costs low. We also have payment options that fit everyone’s budget,” he said, such as a program that allows customers to take home items that day after putting down $50.
The company has recently made appliances an area of focus, which Wright said was a response to inquiries from customers, and they are available at the Salem location.
The Salem store spans more than 25,000 square feet. In addition to the furniture and appliances on display, Wright said a portion of the space is used for backstock, which means customers can often take home their purchases that day.
American Freight occupies a space in the former Salem Kmart, which was subdivided to allow for multiple commercial tenants. Its neighbors include a Planet Fitness that opened earlier this year and a Tractor Supply Co.
American Freight is at 1357 W. Main St. in Salem. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
