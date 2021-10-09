Business Intel: AmRhein's Fine Jewelry relocates

AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry has relocated as it prepares to celebrate 100 years in business.

As the next generation took the reins of the business, the Ogden Road building that previously housed the jewelry store, along with a bridal shop the family opted to close earlier this year, was sold.

The jewelry store continued to operate there after the sale, but the closure of the AmRhein’s Bridals meant there was extra, unused space, plus a move offered an opportunity to reflect the vision of the fourth generation to run AmRhein’s Fine Jewelry, said Jackie Amrhein-Sells, who owns the business along with her husband, Tom Sells III.

The new store, located in the nearby Old Country Plaza, has a custom design VIP area and a lounge featuring memorabilia documenting the business’ history, Amrhein-Sells said.

AmRhein’s deals with a lot of estate jewelry and also custom designs, reimagining and modernizing a family member’s piece of jewelry or creating a unique engagement ring. Amrhein-Sells said it’s nice to have a private, dedicated space to work with such customers.