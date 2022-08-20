Business Intel: AvenueBlack

Gazing out of the wide, welcoming windows of a brick-lined storefront in historic Fincastle, Ranelle Simmons had an idea.

Simmons and her husband had been looking at the space to find a new home for their joint business, Rescue Systems Inc., a maker of technical rescue equipment.

But, as she toured the building just off Fincastle’s Main Street, she saw the potential for something else.

“The front room had these two, really big, beautiful windows. The whole space just had that sort of hometown boutique feel. The vibe that you get when you’re traveling and you find a little shop that has things local to that area,” she said. “It just spoke of that historic, small town shop to me.”

That’s where the idea for AvenueBlack, a boutique offering clothing, accessories and home goods, took root.

The shop first got its start online while Simmons and her husband renovated the storefront located at 22 S. Roanoke St.

The brick-and-mortar boutique debuted this year with a ribbon-cutting celebration held at the end of July. Rescue Systems Inc. occupies the lower level while AvenueBlack is on the first floor.

The shop carries a selection of women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, decor and gift items. There is also a small but growing men’s section.

Simmons said that, in sourcing clothing, she looks for soft fabrics that are stylish yet comfortable. Her aim is to offer pieces that shoppers of all stripes can feel beautiful in. She’s also working on developing items, such as keychains and T-shirts, that bear Fincastle’s name

“I love Fincastle. I was born and raised here. That’s why it felt important to do something with this building that could serve the community,” she said.

“My whole goal is to create something that's carefully curated and pays homage to historic Fincastle … I'm excited to have a place where people can come and shop, and just take a minute out of their day and hopefully relax and find something that they love.”

AvenueBlack is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Most of the boutique’s items are also available in its online store that can be browsed at www.avenueblackva.com.