Business Intel: Back-to-school shopping season ramps up
Business Intel: Back-to-school shopping season ramps up

Back-to-school lists present a shopping challenge (copy)

The National Retail Federation expects households with K-12 students to spend an average of $849 on back-to-school shopping this year.

 The Roanoke Times File

As students prepare to head back to the classroom after spending much of last year learning virtually, families are expected to spend record amounts on back-to-school shopping.

The National Retail Federation expects households with K-12 students to spend an average of $849 on back-to-school shopping and those with college students to spend an average of $1,200, according to a survey conducted in July.

Total back-to-school spending is expected to amount to $37.1 billion, while total back-to-college spending is anticipated to reach $71 billion.

The figures for both per-household and total spending are record highs, Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights for the NRF, said during a recent presentation.

Families with both K-12 and college students plan to spend more on electronics this year than last. Cullen said that might come as a surprise given the number of students engaging in virtual learning last year, but she said there are a few possible reasons for this.

Coming out of the last recession, there was a renewed interest in spending on electronics, she said, perhaps because people had previously held off on replacing or buying new products. That could also be a factor now. Plus, children might have shared devices while at home but need their own as they return to the classroom.

The survey also indicates an uptick in spending on clothes and accessories along with dorm or apartment furnishings, which Cullen said is a reflection of the fact that two-thirds of back-to-school shoppers expect classes to take place mostly in person.

“That is fueling different purchases and more purchasing than last year,” she said.

Consumers continue to use both online and in-person shopping for their back-to-school needs. About half of K-12 families indicated they plan to do some online shopping, but there was also renewed interest in shopping at department, discount, clothing and office supply stores compared to 2020.

“The retail landscape is no longer purely divided between online and in stores,” Cullen said. “Families and shoppers embrace both channels and want both options.”

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

