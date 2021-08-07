Business Intel: Back-to-school shopping season ramps up

As students prepare to head back to the classroom after spending much of last year learning virtually, families are expected to spend record amounts on back-to-school shopping.

The National Retail Federation expects households with K-12 students to spend an average of $849 on back-to-school shopping and those with college students to spend an average of $1,200, according to a survey conducted in July.

Total back-to-school spending is expected to amount to $37.1 billion, while total back-to-college spending is anticipated to reach $71 billion.

The figures for both per-household and total spending are record highs, Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights for the NRF, said during a recent presentation.

Families with both K-12 and college students plan to spend more on electronics this year than last. Cullen said that might come as a surprise given the number of students engaging in virtual learning last year, but she said there are a few possible reasons for this.