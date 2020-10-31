Business Intel: Bakery brings Mediterranean pastries to Blacksburg

A bakery and cafe specializing in Mediterranean pastries has opened in Blacksburg.

Karmen George turned her lifelong passion for baking into a business, Halwa Bakery & Cafe. George, who is of Egyptian and Lebanese descent, said she’s excited to share her heritage with customers. The bakery’s name comes from the Arabic word for sweets or dessert, she said.

“All the flavors here are Mediterranean, actually, and people love it,” she said.

The menu at Halwa changes often, since George likes to experiment in the kitchen, but it has included sweets such as baklava, kenafa, halva and Mediterranean date squares, along with bakery staples like brownies and croissants.

In addition to sweet and savory pastries, Halwa Bakery & Cafe also offers various coffee and espresso beverages. George said her rosewater and pistachio lattes have been popular, as customers say they can’t find those flavors elsewhere.

George is the former owner of Giardino Pizza in Vinton. After seven years, she decided to sell that business and open a bakery in Blacksburg, which is more convenient to her New River Valley home.