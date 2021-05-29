Business Intel: Barrel Chest to relocate this summer

“We’ve always specialized in esoteric, small-batch, interesting flavor beers,” Keck said. “I think being able to pour yourself small amounts really lends itself to experimenting. So you’re not committing to a full pour of something that you might not like.”

He said it will also free up Barrel Chest’s staff, allowing for more interaction with customers and less time behind the bar.

“This way I think the staff is going to have more time to actually chat with the customer and share their knowledge instead of actually physically pouring the beer,” Keck said.

The pour-your-own system probably won’t be ready until a month or two after the new location opens though, he said.

Barrel Chest will bring along its brewing system and continue to produce beers of its own. Keck said he also plans to start making wine on a small scale as well. He has a background in wine; Keck said his first job out of college was an assistant winemaker position and he’s also a certified sommelier.

“I’m excited to try my hand at wine-making again after quite a few years,” he said.

Barrel Chest will be located at 2601 Franklin Road in Roanoke, in the former Salon del Sol space. The salon has permanently closed, according to its voicemail message.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.