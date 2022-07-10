Business Intel: Basil Pizza

Pulaski-based Basil Pizza is now serving up pies in Roanoke with the opening of a second location on Williamson Road.

The restaurant offers a full menu of pizzas, pastas, wings, subs and burgers as well as some Mediterranean specialties, said owner Mohamed “Mo” Elsayed, a blend inspired by his own upbringing. Elsayed’s mother is Italian, and his father is Egyptian.

“It’s Italian but with a little bit different menu,” he said of his restaurant. “We have a gyro platter, lamb meat, shawarma.”

The kitchen offers halal meats, and has a gluten-free pizza option.

Basil Pizza, which first debuted in Dublin in Pulaski County in 2019, is known for its mini pizza rolls and cheesesteak crescent pizza rings. Both are included on its Roanoke menu.

The new restaurant launched a soft opening in May, and is set to celebrate its grand opening July 14.

The eatery took over a 3,000-square-foot space that was once a SunTrust branch, and more recently a Chik’N Fry.

The dining room can seat 28, and delivery options are offered. The pizzeria accepts delivery orders directly, and can also be found on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Creating restaurants runs in the Elsayed family. Mo Elsayed’s brother, Adam, owns Gusto’s Pizza, which started in Wythe County and opened a Salem location earlier this year.

Mo Elsayed said he enjoyed the work and the connections formed with customers. “I have many who, they are not just customers actually, they are my friends,” he said.

Basil Pizza, located at 3403 Williamson Road, is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.