Business Intel: Blacksburg pub reopens as Square 5 Public House

A Blacksburg pub reopened last week with a new look and name.

John Bissey, the general manager and a partner in the London Underground Pub, took over the business and decided to rebrand the restaurant and bar as Square 5 Public House. He said the name refers to the building’s location in the fifth of Blacksburg’s original 16 squares.

People for years have referred to the restaurant simply as “the Pub” — short for public house — and Bissey said it was important he retain that part of the name. While some might know him as the owner, he prefers the title of publican.

“The greatest thing about the Underground’s clientele was it was very local-based and community-based. So I wanted to keep the place tied to the town, not necessarily the university,” Bissey said. “I still want people to be able to refer to it as the Pub.”

Bissey said the London Underground hasn’t been a true English pub for quite some time; it shifted away from imported beers following the American craft beer boom. He wanted to rebrand to better reflect what the pub offers today.