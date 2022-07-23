Business Intel: Blumen Haus-Dove Florist

A long-running florist shop that was a fan favorite in Southwest Roanoke County has closed as its owner is retiring.

Blumen Haus-Dove Florist marked its last day on June 18.

"After serving the Roanoke, Salem and Vinton communities for over 45 years, the time was right to retire and close the shop," Cindy Rice, Blumen's owner, explained in an email.

"It has been a wonderful business with the best customers and friends one could ask for," she wrote. "We will miss each and every one of them."

Blumen was located at 3212 Brambleton Ave. near Luigi's Gourmet Italian Restaurant and East Coasters Bike Shop. Over the years, it had been picked as one of the best florist shops in the area in several “The Best of SWoCo” reader contests carried out by The Roanoke Times.