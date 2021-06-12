Business Intel: Bookstore to open in Blacksburg

A new bookstore is expected to open in Blacksburg this summer.

Laurie Kelly has wanted to open a bookstore for years. When a friend pointed her to a discussion in a popular Blacksburg Facebook group in which members said they’d like to see a bookstore come to town, Kelly decided it might finally be time to do so.

“That sort of gave me the push that I need to see that there really is a desire from the community,” she said.

The business will be called Blacksburg Books, which reflects Kelly’s goal of being community-oriented. Kelly said she felt strongly about opening the store in Blacksburg, where she lives and works.

Kelly, an attorney, said she has always loved books and studied literature in college. She is excited to bring to fellow readers the used bookstore that she has long felt the town needed.

The bookstore is going into the former Alligator Alley space on South Main Street. Kelly said she wanted to be as close to downtown as possible for foot traffic and high visibility.