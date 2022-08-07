Business Intel: Boost by Kroger

Boost by Kroger Kroger is rolling out a membership service with perks that include free grocery delivery, double fuel points on every purchase and exclusive discounts.

Boost by Kroger, a paid annual membership program, is now available nationwide after being piloted in a small number of markets last year.

This month’s announcement of the initiative’s expansion comes as Kroger seeks to hone its competition against the likes of Walmart and Amazon, according to Supermarket News, a trade publication.

Walmart introduced its own paid membership, Walmart+, in 2019. Amazon, of course, has its Prime subscription and started opening brick-and-mortar supermarkets, dubbed Amazon Fresh, in 2020.

Kroger is the nation’s largest grocery chain, and has been working to expand its share of the digital ordering market. In 2021, it vowed to double its online sales over the next two years, in part by expanding its footprint of high-tech, delivery fulfillment centers.

Boost by Kroger offers two tiers of membership:

$59 per year: This includes free, next-day delivery on orders totaling $35 or more; double fuel points on purchases of groceries as well as general merchandise; and exclusive discounts on specialty brands such as Private Selection, Simple Truth, Home Chef, Murray’s Cheese and Vitacost.

$99 per year: This includes free delivery within as little as 2 hours on orders totaling $35 or more; double fuel points on purchases of groceries as well as general merchandise; and exclusive discounts on specialty brands such as Private Selection, Simple Truth, Home Chef, Murray’s Cheese and Vitacost.

The store’s free loyalty program, Kroger Plus, will remain in effect. To learn more about Boost, visit www.kroger.com/pr/boost.

Kroger estimated a membership could save a household over $1,000 per year on gas and groceries.

“We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets – and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient,” said Lori Raya, Mid-Atlantic regional president for the company.

