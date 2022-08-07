Business Intel: Boutique Michaud

A locally owned boutique rang in its four-year anniversary by debuting a new and larger storefront in Roanoke.

Boutique Michaud, which was created by Shannon Thomas in 2018, was able to buy its own space on Peters Creek Road, about 2 miles from its prior home base, and moved in this year after an extensive remodel.

“I renovated everything,” said Thomas, adding she wanted the shop to have an upscale, modern feel to it.

Glittering chandeliers, marbled porcelain flooring and velvet settees greet visitors of the women’s boutique that carries a selection of clothing, shoes, purses and accessories.

The new storefront, which spans about 2,000 square feet, offered more space and a more visible location along the high-traffic corridor, Thomas said. The boutique previously operated out of a leased space in a shopping plaza.

Boutique Michaud, which celebrated its grand reopening in May, offers casual and evening wear as well as accessories ranging from jewelry to sunglasses to hair pieces.

The shopping experience combines a high-end vibe at an affordable price point, said manager Keshia Davis. Outfits can be purchased for under $70 with some dresses and other apparel priced at less than $30.

“You walk in here, and all this gives you luxury,” she said of the space. “But it doesn’t have that high price tag with it.”

The shop, which employs a staff of three and is hiring for additional sales associates, is also introducing a slate of special events for customers, such as sip-and-shop days, she added. Those dates will be announced on Boutique Michaud’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The shop also offers online ordering of all its merchandise via its website, www.shopboutiquemichaud.com, a feature that aided it at the height of the pandemic.

Boutique Michaud, now located at 1422 Peters Creek Road N.W., is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays.