Business Intel: Bridal boutique opens in Roanoke

Bridal boutique The Dress by Amanda’s Touch opened last week in Roanoke.

The store is the third location for Amanda’s Touch, which is based in Waynesboro and has been in business for more than 20 years, said Kristie Guyer, operations manager.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring the Amanda’s Touch experience to Roanoke,” she said. “A lot of our clients travel from Roanoke to come and see us so it’s nice to be able to bring that experience to them.”

Guyer said Amanda’s Touch offers a hands-on, personalized experience where an expert stylist spends an hour and a half with each client, helping them select gowns and answering questions.

The Roanoke boutique has four bridal suites where brides-to-be can try on dresses, Guyer said, and could accommodate about 15 appointments a day.

The Dress by Amanda’s Touch offers wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos and accessories, like veils.

Guyer said Roanoke will be an entirely private-label store, which means many of the designs aren’t advertised online and won’t be found on Pinterest, a social media platform often used for wedding inspiration.