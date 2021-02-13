Business Intel: Bridal boutique opens in Roanoke

Bridal boutique The Dress by Amanda’s Touch opened last week in Roanoke.
The store is the third location for Amanda’s Touch, which is based in Waynesboro and has been in business for more than 20 years, said Kristie Guyer, operations manager.
“We’re really excited to be able to bring the Amanda’s Touch experience to Roanoke,” she said. “A lot of our clients travel from Roanoke to come and see us so it’s nice to be able to bring that experience to them.”
Guyer said Amanda’s Touch offers a hands-on, personalized experience where an expert stylist spends an hour and a half with each client, helping them select gowns and answering questions.
The Roanoke boutique has four bridal suites where brides-to-be can try on dresses, Guyer said, and could accommodate about 15 appointments a day.
The Dress by Amanda’s Touch offers wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, tuxedos and accessories, like veils.
Guyer said Roanoke will be an entirely private-label store, which means many of the designs aren’t advertised online and won’t be found on Pinterest, a social media platform often used for wedding inspiration.
“Not everybody is going to have your dress and you’re not going to see your dress plastered all over the internet,” she said.
The Amanda’s Touch brand works hard to make dress shopping an experience that brides will cherish, along with their family and friends, Guyer said.
“We try to do everything possible to make sure that moment is stress-free and filled with love and support,” she said. “It’s a memory you’re going to look back on for the rest of your life.”
The Dress by Amanda’s Touch is at 5325 Peters Creek Road N.W. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.