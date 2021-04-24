Business Intel: Buffalo Hemp Co. adds Blacksburg retail store

The Buffalo Hemp Co. has added a third retail store, this one in Blacksburg.
The company, which grows hemp in addition to selling CBD products, opened its first store in Floyd in 2019 and followed it with another in Roanoke in 2020.
Derek Wall, co-owner of the business, said they had always hoped to open a location in Blacksburg, citing its population base, including many “more progressive, younger” people who might be intrigued by such products.
Wall said he believes the Blacksburg store might even do better than the Roanoke location since it’s located in a college town. When the space became available downtown, the company moved quickly to secure it and open before students left for summer break.
Though there are some smoke shops in the area, Wall said his business offers something different.
“I feel like we bring a more upscale locally grown premium product to the table,” he said.
While some shops focus specifically on CBD gummies or oils, Wall said The Buffalo Hemp Co. offers a wide variety of hemp-derived products including hard candies, salves and pet treats.
While the company grows some of the hemp used to make the products sold in its retail stores, Wall said it also partners with a number of local farmers, some of whom work exclusively with The Buffalo Hemp Co.
The Buffalo Hemp Co.'s Blacksburg retail store is at 208 N. Main St. It’s open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Wall said the Floyd retail store is also expected to move in the coming weeks, as the company recently purchased the former Floyd Press building at 710 E. Main St.
