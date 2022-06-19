Business Intel: Business Bulletins

This week, we're capping off the column with a roundup of quick-hit updates from businesses around the region:

• Blaze Pizza opened its doors this month at Tanglewood Mall. The California-based pizza chain joins a passel of new restaurants moving into a freshly built outparcel of the Electric Road shopping center. Other eateries that opened include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Panda Express. Nearby, construction has kicked off for a much-anticipated Chili’s Grill & Bar. Crews are also set to start work soon on a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Permit approvals for that Tanglewood Mall addition were just finalized, according to Roanoke County. The new Blaze Pizza, located at 4464 Electric Road, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• The new owners of Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar are debuting a new name for the shop. Longtime friends Philip Hatter and Jayson Anuszkiewicz, who bought the specialty store in March, said they had been reflecting on the business’s mission to help customers celebrate the happy moments in life. That brought them to a new name: Gladheart Wine & Brews. The moniker was inspired by a line of scripture, Psalm 104:15, which speaks of “wine to gladden the heart of man.” The rebranding, which was announced this month, comes as the store is also expanding its line of wares. It now offers a “Cocktail Corner” with craft-made bitters, aperitifs and more — including packages of the popular Cube made by Lucky Restaurant. The team also plans to start stocking small batch, specialty coffees later this summer. Gladheart, located at 2825 Brambleton Ave. SW, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

• Honestly Vegan announced online that it was closing after a year in business offering a menu of plant-based dishes. The restaurant, located at 4054 Franklin Road SW, shared its plans to close early this month and later announced June 8 as its last day. “Thank you to everyone who has supported us the past year,” read a message posted to its Facebook page. “We’ve met some great people and will miss you all!”

• Quick Way, a convenience store found at 2702 Colonial Ave. SW, is expanding its services to offer U-Haul rentals. The store will be an independent, neighborhood dealership equipped with trucks, trailers, towing equipment, boxes and other support supplies, according to U-Haul Company of Virginia. The neighborhood dealership model has been an effective way for small, locally owned businesses to generate a side income in a difficult economic climate, U-Haul said. The partnerships also cut down on customer travel times by creating more pickup locations convenient to residential corridors. Quick Way is the moving company’s 14th neighborhood dealership in the Roanoke Valley.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

