Business Intel: Business offering gift boxes, baskets adds retail space

A business offering gift boxes and baskets now has a retail space in Christiansburg.

Nancy Creed started The Orange Bandana from her home in 2015, but as the business grew, it needed more space.

“I kept thinking about what my preacher would always say: ‘If the parking lot is too small your church can’t grow.’ We needed to have more space to continue to work,” Creed said.

Moving her business into a brick-and-mortar space means customers can come in and browse the items available to include in the gift boxes and baskets Creed creates, she said, which they couldn’t do previously. They can also buy individual products, many of which are Virginia-made. Another change is that Creed can now include beer and wine in her gifts.

Creed, a certified gift designer, started making gift boxes and baskets in previous jobs with a hotel and direct-sales company. She eventually decided to use the skills to launch her own business.

The Orange Bandana name was inspired by Creed’s relationship with her husband David. When she’d get teary-eyed, he would hand her a handkerchief — often an orange bandana. To set the business apart, Creed now includes one in every gift.