Business Intel: Butcher shop to open in South Roanoke

A butcher shop is coming to South Roanoke.

Tyler Thomas and Elliott Orwick plan to open Yard Bull Meats in the former Goldsmith Jewelers space situated between The River & Rail, where Thomas also serves as the executive chef, and Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Thomas said he hopes to open the shop to customers in the fall, after construction is completed, but in the meantime the business will host pop-up events and also take orders by phone, which can then be picked up from Crystal Spring Grocery Co.

Yard Bull Meats will have a focus on local products that are thoughtfully and sustainability sourced; Thomas said he’s already established relationships with a number of farms in the area. The business will also offer seafood.

“We’ll be doing lots of whole-carcass animals so we’ll be able to source you things you wouldn’t normally get and we’ll be able to cut things exactly how people want,” Thomas said. “And that’s what your butcher is for.”

Thomas, who moved to Roanoke about five years ago, said he previously worked as a whole-animal butcher in Charlottesville. As a chef, he’s struggled to find quality meats. Thomas said it’s “fitting” that he open a butcher shop himself.