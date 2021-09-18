Business Intel: Cardinal Bicycle opens Grandin Village location

Cardinal Bicycle has opened its Grandin Village location, which also features a cafe.
The bike shop is housed in the former Mick-or-Mack building. Owner Whit Ellerman said it offered a central location, the ability for customers to safely ride to the shop via bike lanes and the greenway and a parking lot for test rides. Plus, he said, businesses located in Grandin Village tend to enjoy strong support from the neighborhood.
The 11,000-square-foot space has not only retail and warehouse spaces, but also a bar where customers can order and enjoy food and drinks, a service department, a large studio for fit services and a community room Ellerman said could eventually be used for things like product demos and lectures.
Ellerman said the shop has a similar look and feel to the Orange Avenue location, aside from the cafe, which is a new addition to Cardinal Bicycle’s offerings. Early in the pandemic when the Orange Avenue store moved its retail operation outside, the interior was refreshed to reflect what was planned for Grandin Village.
“The key all along has been, both from a business standpoint and from a customer experience standpoint, that it’s still one bicycle shop with two locations,” he said.
Ellerman and his wife are part owners of The River and Rail and Crystal Spring Grocery Co. He said they liked the idea of bringing food service and hospitality components into the cycling business.
“When you can combine things like that that bring community together under one roof it’s really exciting,” Ellerman said.
The River and Rail chef and staff at Crystal Spring Grocery helped to develop the menu for the cafe at Cardinal Bicycle, Ellerman said, which is centered on simple, healthy food. The cafe serves breakfast and lunch, along with Red Rooster Coffee, beer and wine.
The response from the community has been great since opening Cardinal Bicycle’s doors in Grandin Village earlier this month, Ellerman said, noting it’s been fun to show the space to the people who have watched as construction progressed, peering through the windows.
Cardinal Bicycle is at 1312 Winborne St. S.W. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.