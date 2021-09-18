Business Intel: Cardinal Bicycle opens Grandin Village location

Cardinal Bicycle has opened its Grandin Village location, which also features a cafe.

The bike shop is housed in the former Mick-or-Mack building. Owner Whit Ellerman said it offered a central location, the ability for customers to safely ride to the shop via bike lanes and the greenway and a parking lot for test rides. Plus, he said, businesses located in Grandin Village tend to enjoy strong support from the neighborhood.

The 11,000-square-foot space has not only retail and warehouse spaces, but also a bar where customers can order and enjoy food and drinks, a service department, a large studio for fit services and a community room Ellerman said could eventually be used for things like product demos and lectures.

Ellerman said the shop has a similar look and feel to the Orange Avenue location, aside from the cafe, which is a new addition to Cardinal Bicycle’s offerings. Early in the pandemic when the Orange Avenue store moved its retail operation outside, the interior was refreshed to reflect what was planned for Grandin Village.

“The key all along has been, both from a business standpoint and from a customer experience standpoint, that it’s still one bicycle shop with two locations,” he said.