Business Intel: Chapman plans latest downtown redevelopment project

Developer Bill Chapman plans to begin work soon on a new project in downtown Roanoke.

Chapman said he is planning an “adaptive re-use” at 351 Campbell Ave. S.W., across the street from the city’s police station. He said it will include 19 apartments and a commercial space.

The building previously housed J. Weiner & Co. Inc. The property was sold in August for about $450,000, according to real estate records.

Chapman's application for historic tax credits indicates that the building had automotive uses in its early history, serving as a dealership and a parts department. It was purchased by the Weiner family in the 1950s and converted into a leather goods shop and ultimately a shoe parts wholesaler.

Chapman has revitalized a number of properties in downtown Roanoke. The Lofts at West Station, the Fulton Motor Lofts and the 416 MicroFarms — all projects by the Richmond-based developer — are just blocks away from his latest endeavor.

Commercial components are commonly part of his projects. Restaurants such as Beamer’s 25 and Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje along with Big Lick Brewing Company all occupy space in his properties.