Business Intel: Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House comes to southeast Roanoke

The Roanoke Valley’s third Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House opened in southeast Roanoke this month.

Manager Lamarkus Robertson said he cooked with and picked up tricks from Ray Savage, who opened the original Cheesesteak Factory & Jerk House in Salem in 2018. Savage was killed in a motorcycle wreck in August.

“I actually cooked side-by-side with Ray Savage, so that’s what makes this experience a lot more comfortable for a lot of people because they still get the same exact taste,” Robertson said.

But, he said, the new location is putting its own spin on things and working to build its own loyal following. Robertson added wings to the new menu by bringing his separate endeavor, La’s Wings & Things, under the restaurant’s umbrella.

“We’re trying to really build up the Jerk House brand down here and I feel like that was a great addition to this along with the Philly cheesesteaks and the Jamaican food,” Robertson said.

He said the location in southeast Roanoke presented a good opportunity because there are few restaurants in the area. Customers have been excited to have another option.