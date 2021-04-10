Business Intel: Chicken Salad Chick expands into region with two locations

A fast casual restaurant focused on chicken salad is opening locations in Roanoke County and Christiansburg.
Chicken Salad Chick, founded in Alabama in 2008, is expanding into the region with plans to open locations in the Christiansburg Marketplace and the former Applebee’s at Tanglewood Mall.
After finding success in the Richmond area, where restaurants were added in 2019 and 2020, the company felt confident in continuing its growth in Virginia, said Marie Mitchell, community marketing manager for Chicken Salad Chick.
“That was our first expansion to Virginia and people really embraced us there so we know that the state of Virginia as a whole is a really great market for us,” she said.
Chicken Salad Chick offers “full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad” made from scratch daily, Mitchell said. The menu also features salads, soups and sides.
Mitchell said the restaurants are typically about 2,300 square feet with seating for around 70 people, and employ between 40 and 50 people.
Every location also has what the company refers to as a Quick Chick cooler with grab-and-go items, also made daily, ideal for an on-the-go meal or packed lunch, Mitchell said.
Both franchises are owned by Mary Lisa and Lee Anderson, who moved to Salem last year from Dothan, Alabama.
Mary Lisa Anderson said her husband brings franchise experience, having owned a number of Planet Fitness gyms. She introduced him to Chicken Salad Chick and said if they were ever to consider a restaurant franchise, it was the one she’d be interested in.
“The atmosphere or the culture of the restaurant is really close to our lifestyle anyway, with their idea of spread joy, serve others and enrich lives,” Anderson said.
The Christiansburg location is scheduled to open April 27 and the Roanoke County location this summer, Mitchell said. They’ll be open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“I really am excited for it and I have missed chicken salad the past 10 months or so. I’m ready to get it back,” Anderson said.