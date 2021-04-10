Business Intel: Chicken Salad Chick expands into region with two locations

A fast casual restaurant focused on chicken salad is opening locations in Roanoke County and Christiansburg.

Chicken Salad Chick, founded in Alabama in 2008, is expanding into the region with plans to open locations in the Christiansburg Marketplace and the former Applebee’s at Tanglewood Mall.

After finding success in the Richmond area, where restaurants were added in 2019 and 2020, the company felt confident in continuing its growth in Virginia, said Marie Mitchell, community marketing manager for Chicken Salad Chick.

“That was our first expansion to Virginia and people really embraced us there so we know that the state of Virginia as a whole is a really great market for us,” she said.

Chicken Salad Chick offers “full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad” made from scratch daily, Mitchell said. The menu also features salads, soups and sides.

Mitchell said the restaurants are typically about 2,300 square feet with seating for around 70 people, and employ between 40 and 50 people.