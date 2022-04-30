Business Intel: Chipotle Mexican Grill opens new local site

Chipotle Mexican Grill continued its swift expansion across the region with the grand opening of its fifth outlet in the Roanoke Valley.

The newest restaurant, located off Orange Avenue Northeast along U.S. 460 near Bonsack, debuted at the end of March.

The site features a Chipotlane, a drive-thru for digital orders, for easy pick-up of the fast-casual eatery’s signature burritos and bowls.

The drive-thru amenity was first introduced by the California-based chain in 2018 as it worked to boost its online ordering market share. The lanes are now included in a majority of new Chipotles.

The newest local branch of Chipotle, whose restaurants are all company-owned, marks the fourth site opened in the region since 2019. Locations are now up and running in Valley View, Tanglewood and Salem.

The first Chipotle in the valley was opened at Towers Shopping Center in 2011.

The recent proliferation of the restaurant comes as its headquarters is pursuing an ambitious goal to more than double its footprint across North America. In February, company leaders announced the opening of their 3,000th location and set a target of eventually growing to 7,000 restaurants, up from a prior goal of 6,000, according to a CNN Business report.

The newest local Chipotle, built at 3661 Blue Hills Village Drive, is part of a spate of new destinations going up around the Blue Hills Village shopping center. Starbucks opened at the other end of the center last year, and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe was announced as a neighbor to the Chipotle.

In a news release announcing the latest opening, Chipotle said its eateries employ an average of 25 people. The restaurants are hiring in Roanoke.

The newest location is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

