Business Intel: Chipotle, Tropical Smoothie to add Roanoke locations

Chipotle Mexican Grill and Tropical Smoothie Cafe are adding locations in Roanoke, adjacent to the Blue Hills Village shopping center.

The two national restaurant chains will be built on a 1.5-acre pad site recently purchased by Rocky Mount Realty LLC for $525,000, according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

Jessica Johnson, first vice president with Thalhimer, said the two free-standing buildings that will house Chipotle and Tropical Smoothie serve as a bookend to the shopping center, which has a free-standing Starbucks at the opposite end.

Johnson said she initially approached the developer about building a Chipotle at the site, but later realized that the land could support a second concept and recruited Tropical Smoothie.

Johnson said the owner of the new Tropical Smoothie location has another franchise near Towers Shopping Center, which opened in 2019. Chipotle restaurants are company-owned.