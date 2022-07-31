Business Intel: Chipped Mug Coffee

There’s a new, but familiar, face serving up fresh-roasted java at what was formerly Brugh Coffee.

The Christiansburg coffee shop, which roasts all its beans in-house, is under new ownership after passing to longtime roaster Phillip Martin.

Martin brings years of experience in coffee brewing both as the owner of small-batch roastery Chipped Mug Coffee, which sold at farmers markets, and as head roaster of the Radford Coffee Co.

“I very much view coffee as my craft,” said Martin, adding he got into roasting to delve into creating the flavors that he loved in coffee as well as experiment with new flavors and approaches to drawing out the unique features that each crop of beans naturally develops as it grows.

The move to running his own coffee shop was a natural next step, he said. The moniker Chipped Mug, which is now the name of the cafe on Roanoke Street, was inspired by the idea of that beloved old mug that everyone has in their cupboard and that they keep reaching for, time and again, because of the comfort and memories it carries.

“It’s a very specific picture of what I want to provide for the coffee community,” said Martin, adding of the shop, “We want to be a place where everyone can come and gather around in a warm, hospitable place … a place where conversations can be held and people can feel at home.”

The coffee shop, which has a more than 600-square-foot dining area and its own roasting facility, first opened in 2018 under the auspices of couple Luke and Cassie Brugh who, like Martin, got their start selling their specialty coffee at area farmers markets.

Martin, who knew the couple from the region’s close-knit roasters community, bought the business July 1 in partnership with his father, Andy Martin, who’s also a co-owner.

The shop, which employs a staff of about five, remained open throughout the transition. Phillip Martin said it’s aiming to carry on the traditions and signature blends started by Brugh Coffee as well as mix in some new features such as seasonal specials and innovative, small-lot blends.

“We want to experiment and play with some different varieties of coffee that come from unique farms or through unique processes,” he said. “I have relationships with folks who work with some farmers overseas who make really unique, really small, micro-lot batches of coffee. And I want to bring that in, highlight it and highlight the stories of those farmers.”

Some seasonal specials already on tap include Strawberry Fields and Everything’s Peach flavors as well as a Not Another Girl Scout Cookie iced latte.

Chipped Mug also installed a second espresso grinder to add single-origin espresso options to its menu. It’s currently serving an Ethiopian espresso rich with bright, fruity notes, Martin said.

“Just as a shot of espresso, in and of itself, it has a lot of character to it. But in some of the smaller espresso drinks, such as cortados or flat whites, it creates a very creamy, very bright, type of strawberries-and-cream flavor profile,” he said.

The cafe is already working on ideas for its fall menu, he added, and plans to have more specials to announce. Chipped Mug, located at 407 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.