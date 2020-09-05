Business Intel: Chris's Coffee & Custard prepares for fall opening

Chris’s Coffee & Custard, which will employ people with special needs, is nearly ready to open.

Beth Woodrum has been working for years toward opening the Roanoke business, which is named for her 25-year-old son, Chris, who has Down syndrome. She wanted to create long-term employment options for individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

The nonprofit Woodrum started, LovABLE SERVICES Inc., is now taking applications for its training program. People who complete it can apply for a job at Chris’s Coffee & Custard and then do training specific to their job at the shop. Woodrum said her goal is to begin serving customers in October.

“I want our community to come in and see how amazing these young adults are,” Woodrum said.

She hopes Chris’s Coffee & Custard will encourage other business owners to find opportunities for individuals with special needs. They have so many gifts and talents, Woodrum said, and all they need is training and a chance.