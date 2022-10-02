Business Intel: CMIT Solutions of Roanoke

An IT services provider specializing in working with businesses has launched a Roanoke Valley location that will serve a territory stretching from Roanoke to Wytheville.

CMIT Solutions of Roanoke is focused on small to mid-market clients, according to an announcement issued about its opening, which took effect in August.

Local owner Dayal Bhagat, a technology executive who’s owned other small businesses in the past, said his background as an entrepreneur allowed him to “fully understand the technology struggles that business owners face daily — some of which can halt operations and cause a great deal of stress.”

“My goal with opening my CMIT Solutions location is to make it easier for other business owners in our community to be successful by providing them with IT support they can count on to help them through challenges as well as growth opportunities,” he said.

CMIT Solutions has nearly 200 locations across the country, according to its website, offering a range of services from cybersecurity solutions, proactive computer monitoring and maintenance, and rapid tech support for crises.

The company combines a network of locally owned locations with a national roster of resources and technology partners, it said.

CMIT Solutions of Roanoke is located at 2244 W. Main St. in Salem. More information can be obtained by going online to www.cmitsolutions.com/roanoke or calling (540) 900-5770.