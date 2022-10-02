 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business Intel: CMIT Solutions of Roanoke

  • 0

An IT services provider specializing in working with businesses has launched a Roanoke Valley location that will serve a territory stretching from Roanoke to Wytheville.

CMIT Solutions of Roanoke is focused on small to mid-market clients, according to an announcement issued about its opening, which took effect in August.

Local owner Dayal Bhagat, a technology executive who’s owned other small businesses in the past, said his background as an entrepreneur allowed him to “fully understand the technology struggles that business owners face daily — some of which can halt operations and cause a great deal of stress.”

“My goal with opening my CMIT Solutions location is to make it easier for other business owners in our community to be successful by providing them with IT support they can count on to help them through challenges as well as growth opportunities,” he said.

People are also reading…

CMIT Solutions has nearly 200 locations across the country, according to its website, offering a range of services from cybersecurity solutions, proactive computer monitoring and maintenance, and rapid tech support for crises.

The company combines a network of locally owned locations with a national roster of resources and technology partners, it said.

CMIT Solutions of Roanoke is located at 2244 W. Main St. in Salem. More information can be obtained by going online to www.cmitsolutions.com/roanoke or calling (540) 900-5770.

Dayal Bhagat

Bhagat

 Courtesy of CMIT Solutions of Roanoke
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg to close

Bed Bath & Beyond in Christiansburg to close

The Bed Bath & Beyond, which is among a row of chain retailers at 135 Shoppers Way NW, is closing as part of the company’s plans to shutter about 150 “lower producing” locations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want more financial education

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert