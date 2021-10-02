Business Intel: Co-working space opens in Vinton

A co-working space recently opened in Vinton, offering private offices and dedicated desks in communal areas.
Mitchell Tyler said as an entrepreneur, he’s always worked from home and never had a need for office space. But during the pandemic, which forced many people to work from home for the first time, Tyler realized it’s not for everyone.
So he decided to convert a vacant dental office into a co-working space called @lt Offices, a reference to an alternative office.
The former dental exam rooms and lab were converted into private offices, each around 100 square feet, Tyler said. The waiting room and the area behind it where a receptionist might sit were turned into work spaces featuring three desks each.
Tyler said @lt Offices can be a good solution for teleworkers who don’t have good internet access at home, professionals who simply want to create some separation between home and the office or small business owners just getting started.
“We really were targeting the professionals, entrepreneurs, solo-preneurs and those teleworkers who may not be going back to the office any time soon still,” he said.
Tyler said @lt Offices provides transparent pricing with flat rates that include utilities and internet, which is helpful for small business owners on a budget. The spaces are also furnished and tenants have 24-hour access.
Small business owners and entrepreneurs might balk at a year-long lease, Tyler said, but @lt Offices doesn’t ask for such a commitment. Private office spaces can be rented for a minimum of three months and dedicated desks in the co-working space are available on a month-to-month basis.
@lt Offices is at 1337 Hardy Road in Vinton.
